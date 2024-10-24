Bullgod was among Ghanaian entertainment personalities who attended Stonebwoy's album listening party

The artiste manager acknowledged Stonebwoy as Ghanaian music's biggest export on the international stage

Bullgod's comments about Stonebwoy garnered mixed reactions from different sections of fans on social media

Artist manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has praised Stonebwoy for his international impact as a Ghanaian musician.

The former manager of Shatta Wale was among numerous entertainment industry players, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaw Kese, Efya, Andy Dosty, Cina Soul, and others who attended Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album listening party.

The plush event was held at the Alora Beach Resort in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Stonebwoy received cheers and praise as he thrilled fans with performances of the songs from the new Up and Runnin6 album.

Bullgod hails Stonebwoy's musical impact

Speaking at the album listening party, Bullgod acknowledged Stonebwoy as the Ghana music industry's current biggest export on the international stage.

The artiste manager said that even though some Ghanaian artists are making significant strides, they have yet to reach the same level as the Burninton Music Group president.

"So far, he (Stonebwoy) is our biggest export from Ghana. There is nobody else. Others are trying. I am not saying nobody is trying, but so far, he is our biggest export."

Bullhaus label boss Bullgod also rallied support for Stonebwoy's continued breaking of barriers on the international music stage and promoting Ghanaian music beyond the country's borders.

He also applauded the Jejereje coroner, his manager, Chief Stylz, and other team members for their efforts in producing the Up and Runnin6 album for music lovers worldwide.

Watch the video below:

Bullgod's comments stir reactions

Bullgod's comments about Stonebwoy drew mixed reactions on social media. While Stonebwoy's fans welcomed his acknowledgement, rival Shatta Wale's fans were critical of him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below.

brodaisaac_ commented:

"Stonebwoy is really pushing Ghana internationally. That is a FACT 🔥🔥❤️❤️."

danjusvibesofficiale commented:

"Bhim to the world 🌎 🙌🙌🔥🔥."

prosperknelly commented:

"This life never balance ooo, so watch who you make your friend today cus that person can be ur enemy tomorrow and geng up with ur enemies tomorrow 😂😂😂😂."

naa_adjela commented:

"This world, first it was Wale, now it is Stone? Wei."

williams7g7 commented:

They try to put the guy on top but still @shattawalenima is the biggest boss in the game music lord 🙏. He is the highest-paid musician in Ghana 🇬🇭 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Stonebwoy touts Grammy Awards spotlight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy celebrated the recent Grammy Awards spotlight on his new album, Up and Runnin6.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician said the recognition by the Recording Academy proved that his brand is worth dealing with.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

