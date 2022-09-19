Have you heard of corset dresses? The fashion trend has almost all the famous dignitaries, politicians, and celebrities wearing it at star-studded events

The corset dress is designed to flaunt your curves and make you steal the attention at any event

YEN.com.gh has compiled corseted kente styles worn by some of Ghana's most-talked-about brides from 2020 to 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Contrary to what others might say, the most epic moment at every traditional wedding is when the bride walks confidently and elegantly, donned in beautiful apparel, to accept the groom’s proposal in the presence of both families and friends.

The groom’s first reaction is always priceless, depicting how privileged he is to spend the rest of his life with his bride.

The bride is usually accompanied by the bridal team, matriarch, and other close women in her family as she makes one of the crucial decisions that will change her life forever.

Celebrity Weddings: How Rich Ghanaian Brides Are Walking Down The Aisle in Corset Kente Styles

Source: Instagram

Bridal style is tough to discern as fashion evolves, but as fashion lovers, we can attest that corset styles are timeless styles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to vogue.fr, designed from the torso, the corset has a complicated bodice with boning and is fastened with laces.

Women first wore corsets in the 20th century to help mould their bodies into recognizable silhouettes, such as the hourglass or "S" figure.

Ghanaian fashion designers have embraced the trend and crafted their part of every woman’s dream wedding with their vogue styles. Here are our top 5 kente corseted dresses of all time.

1. #Kency2020

Flashback to #Kency2020, the most talked about wedding between the son of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Tracy.

The beautiful bride, who doubles as a fashion designer, gave other fashion designers a tough assignment after her breathtaking pictures surfaced online. She opted for a corseted dress for her traditional wedding, and we have seen some brides replicate her style.

Celebrity wedding between Kennedy Osei and Tracy Source@Sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

2. Media Personality, Sika Osei

Media personality Sika Osei recited her marital vows in a fully boned and semi-oval-shaped dress that got her celebrity friends and followers flooding her page with congratulatory messages while admiring her looks.

3. #EviAni2021

Celebrity bride Anita Sefa Boakye's wedding fashion shook the Ghanaian fashion industry. Anita's impressive wedding fashion choices will forever be the point of style reference for new brides.

Anita married the CEO of Adinkra Pie, Kumasi's most famous pastry company, Barima Osei Mensah, in a wealthy and multi-day traditional wedding in the Ashanti Region.

The bride donned several gorgeous corseted dresses for the ceremonies that left us breathless.

4. #JonesBond2022

CEO of Empire Domus Ltd, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, and beautiful bride Raychel's wedding pictures were seen on every Whatsapp status, and the captions were as lovely and gracious as the ceremony.

In addition, the couple introduced a new trend of kente customization; they incorporated the brand name "Kojo Jones" in the carefully selected ombre kente pattern.

Raychel wore a fully beaded corset dress with crystals to highlight the pattern in the design and give the gorgeous gown all the sparkle it deserves.

Still maintaining her royal colours, Raychel’s second corset kente dress and one of many, was idyllic. #Jonesbond22 was undoubtedly one to remember among celebrity weddings.

5. #Francey2022

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye, now Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, looked drop-dead gorgeous in four different corset dresses for her wedding celebration.

The Kumawood star and mother of two looked angelic in a white corseted dress with puff chiffon sleeves for the thanksgiving ceremony after her multi-day star-studded wedding festivities.

Ghanaian media personality, Cynthia Tima Yeboah celebrates 35th birthday in style

Adom TV presenter, Cynthia Tima Yeboah popularly known as Tima Kumkum celebrated her 35th birthday over the weekend with stunning photos. The mother-of-two was pictured in a stunning kente outfit that got many of her celebrity friends and followers commenting sweet words on her photos.

The Kumkum host earlier that day held a birthday party with market woman at the Lapaz station in Accra where a host of celebrities joined to perform and interact with the fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh