A-lister Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has proven countless times that her fashion sense is unmatched

The rich business mogul has personal shoppers who scout every corner of the earth to bring her original and latest fashion apparel and accessory from top brands

Never did you know that white dresses can be an easy breezy wardrobe staple for all occasions until Jackie Appiah shared these stunning photos on Instagram

The little black dress has earned its place as a wardrobe essential. It has proven time and time again to be the perfect dress for casual date nights, family hangouts, and slip-on an outfit for impromptu outings.

Its counterpart, the little white dress, is often overlooked for no practical reason. However, we are always left in awe when our favorite celebrities are spotted in stunning white dresses.

We have seen a slew of Ghanaian female celebrities donning white dresses on the red carpet, on birthday photoshoots, or while posting at the airport before boarding a plane for their luxurious vacation.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is noted for wearing expensive designer brands and always giving fashion enthusiasts a run for their money @source- Instagram

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is undoubtedly one of the A-listers and rich female TV stars whose stylist has done a perfect job of bringing her followers up to speed with the latest trends.

Jackie Appiah has worn almost every fashion brand, local and international, as seen in all her Instagram posts. YEN.com.gh writes all the times Jackie Appiah made white dresses her go-to wardrobe staple.

1. Maxi dress

A vacation is a perfect time to enjoy all the money one has accumulated in their daily hustles. And when you are a celebrity, it means putting all your designer brands on display. Jackie Appiah looks casual and chic and very expensive in this white lose a buttoned-down shirt for her casual outing.

2. Beach cover-up

The talented actress Jackie Appiah wore a white cotton cover-up over her colorful swimsuit while enjoying her vacation.

Jackie turned this casual outfit into a fashion statement as she styled her looks with fancy sunglasses and expensive jewellery.

3. Jumpsuit

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah employed some of the best creatives to achieve this magnificent look.

She looked stunning in this beautiful dress by the upcoming fashion designer, Yartel Gh styled by one of the best stylish, Afua Rida.

4. Asymmetrical white dress

It is a known fact that Jackie Appiah has a taste for expensive brands, and we love to see updates on what to wear for our next event. Check out her designer bag and scandals as her long tresses cascade around her shoulders.

5. Birthday photoshoot

The mother-of-one wore this floor-sweeping white gown for her birthday photoshoot. Noted for wearing long lustrous hair, Jackie Appiah matched her look with white stilettos and loop earrings.

6. Long shirt dress

Rich Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has given us another reason to own white dresses. It is always in vogue, and one of the fashion trends that reappear year after year.

White dresses can be paired with almost every fashion accessory to make a bold statement. Spot the sneakers? Jackie Appiah is the real definition of a celebrity lifestyle and luxurious living.

