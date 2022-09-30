Raychel, the wife of one of Ghana's young millionaires, Kojo Jones took over social media with her wedding wardrobe

The gorgeous lady has laid the foundation for future brides with her perfect silhouette designs for the traditional wedding

Mrs. Jones Mensah has been spotted a few times at public events yet she caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Business mogul and chief executive officer of Empire Domus limited, Kojo Jones is one of the recognized names in the Ghanaian real estate industry. The young millionaire made headlines as photos of his flamboyant wedding to Raychel surfaced online.

The beautiful couple's royal wedding was the talk of the town for days. The gorgeous bride with flawless skin didn't disappoint wedding guests and social media users with her fashion wardrobe.

Top fashion designers were employed to work on her Haute couture for the wedding celebrations. Raychel has become a source of style inspiration whenever she steps out with her rich husband, Kojo Jones who is also named among the top stylish men in Ghana.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones Mensah loves adorable in this photo. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh reports on all the times Mrs. Raychel Jones Mensah got the attention of fashion lovers with her looks.

1. Red carpet dress

Mrs. Jones will steal the show at any red carpet dress in this suede floor-sweeping dress. The long dress was designed with gold lace fabrics. The face beat and red lips were the perfect matches for this look.

2. Kente Dress

A colorful kente represented the country's rich culture and traditions. Most brides wear white dresses for their thanksgiving services but the millionaire's wife wore a corseted kente dress with matching fascinators

3. White dress

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Mrs. Jones Mensah teamed up with fashion designer, Modabertha to produce this stunning corseted white dress. Raychel is known for wearing extremely long hair and it matches all her looks.

4. Party Dress

The gorgeous bride has eyes for unique fabric that makes her stand out in the midst of family and friends. This glittering dress is a must-have for every style influencer.

5. Bridal look

Raychel wore this elegantly beaded kente dress as a second look for the most-talked about traditional wedding. This exquisite style has been a silhouette for all modern brides.

Beauty queen, Akua Amoakowaa shows off curves in designer clothes

The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa is among the successful female entrepreneurs who rose to fame after contesting in beauty pageants.

The mother-of-three loves to travel and attend star-studded events in stylish clothes and designer accessories.

Akua Amoakowaa popularly called the Ashanti goddess owns a fashion school and other businesses in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh