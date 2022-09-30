Some of the well-known female celebrities in Ghana have competed in various beauty pageants

Pageantry has become the gateway for building a solid personality through the series of coaching and competition

These pageants have managed successfully over the years through the dedication of a few industrious women working behind the scenes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pageantry started in Ghana around 1957 and it has evolved over the years. Many celebrities in the entertainment and fashion industry such as Berla Mundi, Naa Ashorkor, and Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter among others rose to fame through pageantry.

These confident and smart women have become household names in various fields. All the credit and organizers can be attributed to the industrious women, some of whom are beauty queens themselves.

These pioneer women or national directors of the various pageant take the women through a series of competitions and coaching transforming the contestants to become outstanding young women.

Beauty Queens, Engracia Afua K. Mofuman and Miriam Xorlasi. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some of the winners who compete in international pageants are usually unplaced, with only a few win titles for the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

1. Miss Ghana- Inna Patty

A social entrepreneur and philanthropist by the name of Inna Mariam Patty, also known as Inna Patty, was crowned Miss Ghana in 2004 and represented her country in Miss World 2005 at the Crown of Beauty Theatre in Sanya, China. She runs Exclusive Events Ghana, which now oversees the Miss Ghana pageant.

2. Miss Universe Ghana - Menaye Donkor-Muntari

Former beauty queen and entrepreneur, Menaye Donkor is the national director for Miss Universe Ghana.

Menaye has successfully organized four events under her leadership with the current queen being Engracia Afua K. Mofuman.

The beauty entrepreneur, Menaye is the wife of former Black Stars player, Sulley Muntari.

3. Miss Malaika - Mrs. Teresa Ayoade (Charter House)

Mrs. Teresa Ayoade is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Charter House Productions. The creative entrepreneur and her team have organized eighteen successful Miss Malaika editions. This year's event has been dubbed the emerald season and the search is ongoing to look for the next queen as contestants compete fiercely.

Mrs. Teresa Ayoade receives The MUSIC PILLAR AWARD from The MUSICIANS UNION OF GHANA presented by the PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo. Source@Facebook

Source: Facebook

4. Akua Amoakowaa - Miss Golden Stool

2011 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Akua Amoakowaa in her quest to impact the young girls in her region has also come up with an educative pageant titled Miss Golden Stool.

The pageant is geared toward promoting the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011, Akua Amoakowaa looks stunning in an African Print dress. Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

5. Miss Supranational Ghana- Afia Kennedy

National Director for Miss Supranational Ghana, Veronica Add Nti is a beauty queen. She competed in Miss Supranational International in 2021 and won the talent contest for Ghana. The reigning queen, Gifty Boakye competed in the international pageant placed twenty-fourth in Africa and won the influencer contest.

Kojo Jones's wife, Raychel continues to make headlines with her fashion sense after their luxurious wedding

Kojo Jones' wife Raychel, one of Ghana's young millionaires, dominated social media with her wedding attire.

The stunning woman has created the ideal silhouette designs for the traditional wedding, laying the groundwork for future brides.

Even though Mrs. Jones Mensah has only seldom been seen on public occasions, fashion lovers have taken notice of her appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh