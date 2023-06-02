Nathan Fillion is a Canadian-American film and television actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Firefly (2002-2003), Slither (2006), Serenity (2005) and Castle (2009-2016). But, aside from his prosperous career, does he have a family? If that's the case, who is Nathan Fillion's wife?

Nathan Fillion attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony honouring Ryan Reynolds at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Nathan Fillion made his acting debut in the TV series Ordeal in the Arctic (1993). He has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as The Outer Limits (1999), White Noise 2: The Light (2007) and American Dad! (2012). Many wonder if his love is as interesting as his career.

Nathan Fillion's profile summary

Full name Nathan Fillion Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1971 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Canadian, American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 211 Weight in kilograms 96 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Father Robert "Bob" Fillion Mother June "Cookie" Early Siblings Jeff Fillion Education Concordia University of Edmonton, University of Alberta, Holy Trinity Catholic High School Profession Actor Net worth $20 million Instagram @nathanfillion Facebook @nathanfillionofficial Twitter @NathanFillion

Who is Nathan Fillion?

He is a famous Canadian-American actor. Nathan was born on 27 March 1971 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, to his parents, June "Cookie" Early and Robert "Bob" Fillion, English teachers. He grew up alongside his older brother Jeff Fillion, a famous radio broadcaster and entrepreneur from Quebec, Canada.

Nathan attended Holy Trinity Catholic High School, Concordia University College of Alberta, and the University of Alberta for his secondary and post-secondary studies. He has been a citizen of the United States since 1997.

Who is Nathan Fillion's wife?

Is Nathan Fillion still married? The actor has never been married. He has been involved in romantic relationships with a few ladies and has been engaged three times, but neither of the engagements has resulted in marriage.

Nathan Fillion's relationships history

Does Nathan Fillion have a wife and kids? He is supposedly single right now and does not have kids. The renowned actor has, however, been in a few relationships over the years. The following is a list of his rumoured girlfriends.

Krista Allen (2015–2020)

Krista Allen during Ubid.com Joins forces with Hollywood Stars to Launch Celebrity Auction to Benefit Hurricane Victims - Arrivals at Empire Ballroom. Photo: Bruce Gifford

Nathan Fillion was rumoured to be dating Krista Allen on 15 November 2015. Krista is a well-known American actress, comedian, and model, best known for her appearances in Baywatch (2000-2001), Anger Management (2003), and The Bold and the Beautiful (2021-2023). They split up in 2020.

Christina Ochoa (2014)

Christina Ochoa attends Showtime's "George & Tammy" Premiere Event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Nathan Fillion was in a romantic connection with Christina Ochoa. Christina is a Spanish producer, science communicator, and actress who has appeared in films such as Blood Drive (2017), A Million Little Things (2018-2019), and Animal Kingdom (2016-2022). After a brief time together, Ochoa and Nathan got engaged.

Mikaela Hoover (2013–2014)

Mikaela Hoover attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Mikaela is a famous American actress widely recognised for her roles in Happy Endings (2011-2012), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Love Hard (2021). She and Nathan made their relationship public in April 2013, and Nathan proposed to her seven months later. They broke up in 2014.

Kate Luyben (2010–2011)

Actress Kate Luyben arrives at the FXX Network launch party featuring "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" season premieres and "The League" at Lure in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Kate is a Canadian actress widely recognised for her roles in First Wave (1991), Intolerable Cruelty (2003) and The 40-Year-Old Virg*n (2005). She and Nathan's love relationship commenced in 2010, and they ended it in February 2011. Kate later met and married Jim Jefferies, and they have a son together.

Perrey Reeves (2005–2009)

Actress Perrey Reeves attends the premiere of Global Road Entertainment's "Hotel Artemis" at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Perrey Reeves is a famous actress from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in Child's Play 3 (1991), Old School (2003), and Entourage (2004-2011). Fillion and Perrey Reeves were together between 2005 and 2009.

They dated for four years, making it Fillion's longest and most significant relationship. The pair reportedly split in 2009, while the cause for the breakup is unknown, and they purportedly parted on good terms.

Vanessa Marcil (1995)

Actress Vanessa Marcil attends the 6th Annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR celebration at Kiehl's Since 1851in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Fillion dating his ex-fiancée, American actress Vanessa Marcil, in May 1995. He proposed to Marcil after they had been dating for roughly eight months. She agreed to his proposal, but the couple allegedly split up six months later.

Who is Nathan Fillion's wife? The American celebrity is not currently married. He has been involved in romantic relationships with a few ladies and has been engaged three times, but neither of the engagements resulted in marriage.

