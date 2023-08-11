Global site navigation

Theo Von's net worth in 2023: How much is he earning from comedy
Celebrity biographies

by  Tatiana Thiga

Theo Von is a stand-up comedian, television personality, podcaster, and actor from the United States. He is widely recognised for his roles in Addicted to Facebook (2009), Inside Amy Schumer (2013) and InAPPropriate Comedy (2013). He has made an impressive fortune from his acting and comedy careers. Discover Theo Von's net worth in 2023.

Theo Von
Theo Von attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Von debuted in the entertainment industry at nineteen when he appeared in MTV's Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour in 2000. He was cast in the play while attending Louisiana State University.

Theo Von's profile summary

Full nameTheodor Capitani von Kurnatowski
Famous as Theo Von
GenderMale
Date of birth19 March 1980
Age43 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthCovington, Louisiana, USA
Current residenceNashville, Tennessee, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'
Height in centimetres182
Weight in pounds 165
Weight in kilograms 75
Hair colour Dark brown
Eye colour Hazel
Relationship status Single
FatherRoland Theodor Achilles von Kurnatowski
MotherGina Capitani
Siblings3
EducationThe University of New Orleans, The University of Arizona, Louisiana State University, College of Charleston
ProfessionComedian, television personality, podcaster, actor
Net worth$2.5 million
Instagram@theovon
YouTube@TheoVon
Twitter@TheoVon
Facebook@theo.von

How much is Theo's net worth?

Theo Von has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. He earns income through his comedy, television hosting, podcasting, and acting career.

Theo Von
Comedian Theo Von performs during his appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz
Theo Von's real estate

Von spent $1.645 million for a 4,918-square-foot residence in Nashville, Tennessee, in March 2021. He bought the house from retired Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason, who spent $1.095 million on it in 2014.

Entertainment endeavours

Von is a stand-up comedian, television personality, podcaster, and actor. He debuted in entertainment at nineteen, starring in MTV's Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour in 2000. After his season on Road Rules, Von appeared on four seasons of MTV's reality game programme The Challenge, previously to as Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

He appeared in the seasons Fresh Meat (2006), Battle of the Sexes II (2004-2005), The Gauntlet (2003-2004), and Battle of the Seasons (2002) as a member of the cast.

Von began hosting the Yahoo online TV recap programme Primetime in No Time in 2011. From 2013 to 2014, he presented the TBS hidden camera show Deal With It, which was executive released by Howie Mandel.

On 1 June 2012, Von appeared as the featured comic in an episode of Comedy Central's The Half Hour, currently referred to as Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He now hosts This Past Weekend exclusive podcast and previously hosted the King and The Sting (and Wing) programme.

The American celebrity began acting in a 2009 short film, Addicted to Facebook. He was later featured in several other movies and TV series, such as A Guy Walks Into a Bar (2012), Daredevil Leaked Auditions (2015), Court Ordered (2016) and The Story of Our Times (2018).

TV shows

According to his IMDb page, the famous comedian has 55 self-acting credits. Some of them include;

YearTV shows/ movies
2017 – 2023This Past Weekend
2022 – 2023UFC on ESPN
2021UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier
2021Theo Von: Regular People
2020The Comedy Store
2020This Is Stand-Up
2020No Interruption with Tomi Lahren
2017 – 2019TigerBelly
2016 – 2019Laugh Factory
2019Lights Out with David Spade
2017 – 2019The Joe Rogan Experience
2018King and the Sting
2017The Poke Table
2016Comedy Knockout
2014Running Lines with Lenoci

Theo Von
Theo Von performs at Whitney Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Stephen J. Cohen
FAQs

  1. What age is Theo Von? He is 43 years old as of 2023. He was born on 19 March 1980.
  2. What nationality is Theo Von? He holds an American nationality.
  3. Did Theo Von go to college? He attended four schools: The University of New Orleans, The University of Arizona, Louisiana State University, and the College of Charleston.
  4. Where was Theo Von's family based when he was born? His family was residing in Covington, Louisiana, United States, at his time of birth.
  5. How did Theo Von get famous? He rose to prominence as the host of the podcasts This Past Weekend and The King and the Sting.
  6. How much money is Theo Von worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at $2.5 million as of 2023.
  7. How tall is Theo Von? He is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall.

Theo Von's net worth is estimated at $2.5 million as of 2023. Von is a stand-up comedian, television personality, podcaster, and actor from the United States widely recognised for his roles in various podcasts, TV shows and series.

Yen.com.gh recently published Daniel McKorley's biography. McKorley is a renowned Ghanaian businessman who formed and currently heads the McDan Group of Companies.

Daniel McKorley established the McDan Shipping Company in November 1999, with headquarters in Accra and branches in Tema and Takoradi. The company specialises in shipping, logistics, aviation, construction, oil and gas, security, and agribusiness.

