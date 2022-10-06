Award-winning Nigerian-Ghanaian comedian is as vibrant and stylish as she is loud at various comedy shows

The curvy female celebrity Jacinta Asi Ocansey, popularly called Heiress Jacinta, is championing plus-size on her social media pages

The comedienne is defining beauty standards each time she steps on the red carpet or addresses the audience at comedy shows

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian-Ghanaian-born stand-up comedian and singer Jacinta Asi Ocansey is all about making her audience laugh at various events while promoting body positivity.

The queen of comedy, as she has been nicknamed, has taken it upon herself to inspire all plus-size women with her fun and stylish clothes. She has a few shots of her in revealing outfits showing off her flawless body as she defines beauty standards.

Jacinta has stood out among her female colleagues in the male-dominated comedy industry. She has performed at various events, including the ‘Comedy Express’, ‘Girltalk’, ‘Lord of the Ribs’, ‘Laughlin’, 2015 Akwaaba UK Comedy Night, and Live Comedy Thursdays.

Heiress Jacinta celebrating her birthday Source@Instagram

Source: Instagram

Through such shows, she has shared the stage with comedy greats like Buchi, one of Nigeria’s leading comedians, and David Oscar, one of the leading names in comedy in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On the occasion of her birthday, October 6, 2022, YEN.com.gh has selected five photos of Jacinta giving us awesome style tips.

1. Black Dress

The black dress is a wardrobe essential, and we would have been surprised if the style influencer didn't add a little twist to her look. Jacinta wore a black long sleeve dress with a deep plunging view placing more emphasis on her cleavage. The wrap dress was designed to knee-level as she slayed a fashionable heel.

2. Muslim-inspired look

The life of a celebrity entails a lot as Jacinta celebrates Eid Mubarak with her Muslim fans and friends. She looked elegant in a pink dress with a matching scarf for the festive occasion.

3. Vacation mood

Most Ghanaian celebrities go to Dubai for their vacation, and we are always eager to see different views of the beautiful city. Jacinta joins the list with her cleavage-baring camisole paired with short black jeans and a swimwear coverup.

4. An all-black outfit

Award-winning comedian Jacinta wears her crown as the queen she is in this beautiful photo. She looked gorgeous in a black jacket with a camisole paired with leather stockings. Jacinta reminded us of the famous shoe trend with a shiny design on top in this pose.

5. African print dress

Like all female celebrities, Jacinta wears elegant African print styles made by Ghanaian fashion designers. Inspired by the ruched and corset trend, Jacinta's dress can be worn to weddings and red-carpet events.

Jackie Appiah joins superstars with customised Christian Dior bags

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah, a well-known actress, has shown the world that she is at the top of Ghanaian fashion.

Jackie Appiah, 38, a movie goddess, ranks like Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, Naomi Campbell, Camila Coehlo, and many others who have been photographed carrying a custom-made Christian Dior bag.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh