Since its inception in 2007, Ghana's Most Beautiful Beauty pageant has groomed many young women to become role models

The winners and a few of the contestants have become celebrities and influencers for many brands

The reigning queen, Sarfoa who has represented the Ashanti Region hands over the crown tonight after a successful reign

The finale for 2022 comes off tonight, October 9, 2022, as five beautiful ladies compete for the coveted title of Ghana Most Beautiful 2022 beauty queen.

The reigning crown, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah is the second contestant from Ashanti Region to win the crown. Unfortunately, the Ashanti Regional rep for this year's competition couldn't make it to the finale.

According to the statistics, Central Region has won three times and most viewers of the show are predicting Aseidua to take home the crown, car, and cash tonight.

A win for Teiya makes her the third Northern regional rep to take home the win with Nasara and Zeinab being her predecessors.

Teiya, Amoani, Aseidua, Aikoadade, and Xornam look stunning in beautiful African print gowns. source@Instagram

Amoani is a strong contender for the crown. The young journalist has an impressive track record. Amoani win also means the third crown in the Eastern region since the inception of this competition.

Emefa won the competition in 2021 for the Volta Region but judging from the performances and reviews of the judges, Xornam can place second or third runner-up. She can also surprise viewers by winning the competition.

Doctor of Veterinary, Aiko Adade has done impressively well so far. We hope she amazed us with an awesome performance to place among the top three. She will be the first representative from Oti Region to crown Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022.

1. Teiya

Tung-Teiya Dahamani is the Northern Regional Representative for this year's pageant. Teiya has always been in the limelight. She was crowned Queen of the north in 2021. The beauty queen also competed in Miss Ghana 2020 but failed to win the crown.

She also represented Ghana at Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant in 2019. So far, Teiya has won the Most eloquent and Best model award at 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Pageant.

2. Aseidua

Grace Afenyi Owusu-Arhin popularly called Aseidua is the Central Regional representative in this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Aseidua is also a former beauty queen who has four out of fourteen nominations at this year's pageant which includes two times star performer, two times best costume and most eloquent award.

3. Amoani

Sarah Odei-Amoani is a young lady from Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana. She holds a Diploma in Business Management from the University of Professional Studies, Accra(UPSA) and a Bachelor of Law from the same institution. Amoani served as Chairperson of several committees, including the Sponsorship Committee of the UPSA Law Students Union.

She also played an active role in the school's moot court exercises. She currently serves as the Deputy Head, Projects, Policies, and Programs for the Federation of African Law Students.

Aside from law, Amoani is a lifestyle coach and an events host. Also, she is passionate about providing support for victims of road accidents, as she believes we are all vulnerable. Amoani enjoys guiding and counseling young people on career choices.

She has won two awards at this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

4. Xornam

Akpakah Abigail Exornam is a registered nurse and beauty queen. Xornam has the support of some dignitaries from the Volta region as she acknowledges them on her social media page. She has also won the most eloquent award making her a possible winner for the crown.

5. Aikoadade

Glory Efua Aiko Adade is a veterinary doctor and event hostess. Aiko Adade represents the Oti Region and she has won four awards out of nine nominations.

