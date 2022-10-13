The 2022 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Tung-Teiya Dahamani has revealed the reason behind her success at this year's competition

Teiya disclosed there was a prophesy before she even auditioned for the pageant but she adopted a prayerful life for the words of the prophet to manifest

The 28-year-old, who has had the privilege of winning other contests added that she had to do a lot of background work to take home the crown

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya Dahamani is a beauty pageant that believes in hard work and the power of prayers.

After winning the Queen of the North beauty pageant in 2019, she was rejected at her first attempt to compete in Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Although she lost faith in herself at some moment from some of her old chats that have surfaced online, the beauty queen Teiya went on her knees to pray.

She joined the popular online prayer team, Alpha hour to put her request on board and wait for the appointed time for her glory to shine.

2021 GMB queen, Sarfoa hands over the crown to Teiya from Northern Region. Source@TV3_ghana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In her first interview after winning the prestigious crown, Teiya revealed to media personality Giovanni that she couldn't sleep at the finale on October 9, 2022.

I was looking at the crown, Giovani. I put the crown on my pillow and spread the sash, and I coiled myself to one side of the bed( just to admire it).

Teiya from. Northern Region explained that although she received a prophecy, she had to put in the effort and work hard toward the manifestation of her life goals.

I was putting in my work and praying a lot because prophecies do come, but you have to work hard. I wouldn’t have mentioned it if you didn’t see the video.

The 28-year-old beautiful queen, Teiya also assured the public and her fellow beauty queens namely the first runner-up, Aiko Adade from Oti Region and Aseidua from Central Region that she would join forces with them to work on their individual projects.

“You all should watch out for the three of us. We’ll be supporting each other. We are going to build a sisterhood that you will love so much,” she echoed.

Teiya is an alumnus of the University of Development Studies and the daughter of Mr. Alhansan Dahamani, MP for the Tamale North.

Jackie Appiah spends thousands of Ghanaian cedis on designer bags

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote that Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah loves to spend a little fraction of her wealth on luxury products.

The mother-of-one, Jackie Appiah is a globetrotter and employs personal shoppers and stylists to update her wardrobe with the latest brands.

Jackie Appiah never steps out without wearing a designer bag, the least priced, costing ten thousand Ghana cedis.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh