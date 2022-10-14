Dr. Adjei Asomdwee, a pro makeup artist based in Kumasi has married into the Kessben family in a star-studded wedding

The groom, Festus is the son of one of Ghana's richest business moguls, Mr. Stephen Boateng of Kessben Group of Companies

In attendance were Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and other rich chief executive officers in Ghana managing conglomerates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Kumasi-based pro-makeup artist, AnA Makeover is the latest bride to make headlines on social media. She has won the hearts and admiration of Ghanaians with her dance moves and infectious vibes.

The talented makeup artist's real name, Dr. Adjei Asomdwee has mrried into one of the richest families in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The handsome groom, Festus is the son of Mr. Stephen Boateng popularly called Kessben is the chief executive officer of the conglomerate, Kessben Group of Companies. Mr. Boateng is also a Ghanaian lawyer by profession.

Ghanaian bride Dr. Adjei Asomdwee shows off dance moves. Source: @bliss_elevengh & @at_kixel

Source: Instagram

The beautiful couple held their plush traditional wedding on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The bride employed some of the best wedding vendors and designers for her wedding wardrobe, giving 2022 brides more style inspirations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Asomdwee's collection of dresses and flawless makeup was not the only memorable thing about the star-studded wedding. The bride showed off her dance moves as her gorgeous bridesmaids cheered her on.

Looking regal in a beautiful kente gown, the stunning chief executive officer of the beauty company, Dr. Adjei showed off her dance moves in these videos.

1. AnA Makeover boss Dr. Adjei Asomdwee shows off her dance moves

The celebrity makeup artiste looked stunning in a corseted kente gown designed with see-through lace and couldn't hide her excitement before reciting her wedding nuptials.

2. Dr. Adjei Asomdwee teaches her bridesmaids how to dance

In a second video, Dr. Adjei Asomdwee gives us impeccable dance moves in her elegant traditional wedding outfit as her bridesmaids cheered on happily.

Former UG SRC president Esinam Seade set to tie the knot

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the wedding bells of the Esinam Seade. She is the second female Student Representative Council President at the University of Ghana.

Esinam announced her engagement to Doctor Albert Agbi on social media and Ghanaian celebrities sent congratulatory messages to the happy couple.

Esinam, before making history at UG, was a beauty queen who used her platform to advocate for women in leadership.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh