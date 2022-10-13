Ghanaian makeup artist AnA Makeover, known in private life as Asomdwoe, is now a married woman.

As earlier reported by YEN com.gh, AnA Makeover got married in a beautiful traditional wedding on Thursday, October 12, 2022.

At the time of our first report, not much was known about the wedding except for some videos which emerged online.

AnA Makeover's groom is Kessben's son

Checks by YEN.com.gh have revealed that AnA Makeover is marrying into one of the wealthiest families in Kumasi. Her groom, identified as Festus, is the son of wealthy businessman Kessben, who is the founder and CEO of Kessben FM/TV and many other businesses.

Also, more videos from the mega-traditional wedding have popped up online. One of the videos posted on Facebook by Kwabena Nsafoa shows Kessben clad in kente and negotiating for the hand of the bride for his son. With him were Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong who came to support him.

