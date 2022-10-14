Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has purchased a designer shoe worth over GHC 7000 for a fellow colleague, Serwaa Amihere

This is not the first time, a 42-year-old, Nana Aba Anamoah has shown unconditional love and support for her mentee

The celebrity duo is inseparable, always seen together on and off the cameras looking stunning in designer clothes and shoes

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has purchased a Christian Louboutin shoe worth seven thousand three hundred and fifty-six Ghana cedis for a colleague, Serwaa Amihere.

The morning show host, Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter to share her joy and a picture of the designer shoe on social media captioning,

@thenanaaba is my sponsorrr

Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the most outstanding journalists the country can ever produce. She is also the real definition of the popular saying some friends are more like family.

Nana Aba Anamoah's relationship with morning show host, Serwaa Amihere can stand the test of time. What initially began as a mentor and mentee relationship has developed into a strong sister bond as the years go by.

Ghanaian media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere look stunning in gorgeous corporate wear. Source: @thenanaba and @serwaaamihere on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The 42-year-old award-winning media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has shown endless support throughout all her endeavors. Since the launch of Serwaa Amihere's clothing line, Nana Aba has taken every opportunity to leave us awestruck by the beautiful collection.

Many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts under Serwaa Amihere's post;

@godsbonafide

Eiiii.....your friend can just buy Loubs for you laidat? I for change my friends...kaiii

@kwakurafiki2

All is vanity

@real_KOFI__

They are very nice. That’s probably more than 500 bucks but it’s worth the price ❤️

@AWeknd

Madam Rosemond be vibe

@_theAdamas

Everyone needs friends like this in their life

@OwusuGibson_

Nana Aba as a girlfriend will be a sweet pass

No boxer and singlet on birthdays

Proper spendings

@__iamabena

Hi @Serwaa_Amihere please do a giveaway with the old onesI wear 36 tho

@SukaiMboge

This is what I call LOVE❤❤❤❤

@cwami_

Na this kind of friendship everyone deserves ooo…No kasa tenten just show working

