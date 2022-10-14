Nana Aba Anamoah Buys Over GHC7k Louboutin High Heels For Serwaa Amihere, Twitter Explodes
- Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has purchased a designer shoe worth over GHC 7000 for a fellow colleague, Serwaa Amihere
- This is not the first time, a 42-year-old, Nana Aba Anamoah has shown unconditional love and support for her mentee
- The celebrity duo is inseparable, always seen together on and off the cameras looking stunning in designer clothes and shoes
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has purchased a Christian Louboutin shoe worth seven thousand three hundred and fifty-six Ghana cedis for a colleague, Serwaa Amihere.
The morning show host, Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter to share her joy and a picture of the designer shoe on social media captioning,
@thenanaaba is my sponsorrr
Camidoh Drops New Single Slow Featuring Mavin Records Singer; Tweeps Disappointed Over Lack Of Support
Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the most outstanding journalists the country can ever produce. She is also the real definition of the popular saying some friends are more like family.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Nana Aba Anamoah's relationship with morning show host, Serwaa Amihere can stand the test of time. What initially began as a mentor and mentee relationship has developed into a strong sister bond as the years go by.
The 42-year-old award-winning media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has shown endless support throughout all her endeavors. Since the launch of Serwaa Amihere's clothing line, Nana Aba has taken every opportunity to leave us awestruck by the beautiful collection.
Many Ghanaians have shared their thoughts under Serwaa Amihere's post;
@godsbonafide
Eiiii.....your friend can just buy Loubs for you laidat? I for change my friends...kaiii
Nicki Minaj set to collab with one Ghanaian artiste, drops details on her Instagram Live, fans show excitement
@kwakurafiki2
All is vanity
@real_KOFI__
They are very nice. That’s probably more than 500 bucks but it’s worth the price ❤️
@AWeknd
Madam Rosemond be vibe
@_theAdamas
Everyone needs friends like this in their life
@OwusuGibson_
Nana Aba as a girlfriend will be a sweet pass
No boxer and singlet on birthdays
Proper spendings
@__iamabena
Hi @Serwaa_Amihere please do a giveaway with the old onesI wear 36 tho
@SukaiMboge
This is what I call LOVE❤❤❤❤
@cwami_
Na this kind of friendship everyone deserves ooo…No kasa tenten just show working
Ghanaian pro makeup artiste, AnA Makeover, Dr. Adjei Asomdwee marries son of Kessben
Kumasi-based professional makeup artist Dr. Adjei Asomdwee wed into the Kessben family in a lavish ceremony.
The bridegroom, Festus, is the son of Mr. Stephen Boateng of the Kessben Group of Companies, one of Ghana's wealthiest businessmen.
Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and other wealthy chief executive officers of Ghanaian businesses were present.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh