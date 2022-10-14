Camidoh Drops New Single Slow Featuring Mavin Records Singer; Tweeps Disappointed Over Lack Of Support
- Ghanaian singer Camidoh has served fans and music lovers with yet another banging tune titled Slow
- The newly released single features Mavin Records signee Magixx and dropped on Friday, 14 October 2022
- While some Twitter users were excited about the release, others have lamented the lack of support towards the single
Camidoh is trending on Twitter. After serving fans hot songs like Kaba and Sugarcane, the Aflao native has released a new song titled Slow. The single features Mavin Records Nigerian singer Magixx with production from Ghanaian producer Nektunez. The mid-tempo song establishes Camidoh as one of Ghana's top male vocalists.
Upon the release of Slow, many Twitter users hopped on the platform to share their thoughts on the song and appreciate Camidoh's talent. They were also impressed by Magixx's lines in Twi.
Fans React To Camidoh's New Single Slow
@mrdrewofficial
@Camidoh with the vibes #Slow
@hoodrich_luchie
Protect Camidoh At All Cost, He’s National Asset. ❤️
@iam_thesnowman
Yo Magixx you did a great job singing twi in the song. I love it.
@Skilllions
Camidoh's new music is magic
On the other hand, some netizens expressed disappointment over the little number of tweets promoting and hyping Camidoh's new release.
Netizens Upset Over The Lack of Support
@Ghana_Yesu_
So can’t we give the love we give to Blacko to Camidoh too? Ghana Twitter lol
@Ruf_ayi
Blacko drop song, we all dey push am. Camidoh drop song, em jei eyes vim.
@Jason_gh1
Ereach camidoh ein top ano dey see the “support your own”energy, smh vim.
@BenopaOnyx1
Camidoh literally supports almost every artiste here but I’m yet to to see a single act showing him that love back or dem still bed
Black Sherif bags MTV EMA nomination, becomes 2nd international nomination after BET, fans overwhelmed with excitement
Camidoh's Sugarcane Sets Record As Longest Charting Ghanaian Song on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart
In other news, Camidoh's hit single Sugarcane has earned the title of the longest-charting song from a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart. The single, released in November 2021, has spent 21 weeks on the chart.
Camidoh's manager George Britton had announced the feat to his followers on Facebook. He revealed that the song's highest peak was 15.
