Ghanaian singer Camidoh has served fans and music lovers with yet another banging tune titled Slow

The newly released single features Mavin Records signee Magixx and dropped on Friday, 14 October 2022

While some Twitter users were excited about the release, others have lamented the lack of support towards the single

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Camidoh is trending on Twitter. After serving fans hot songs like Kaba and Sugarcane, the Aflao native has released a new song titled Slow. The single features Mavin Records Nigerian singer Magixx with production from Ghanaian producer Nektunez. The mid-tempo song establishes Camidoh as one of Ghana's top male vocalists.

Camidoh features Magixx on new song Slow Photo Source: @camidoh, @iam_magixx

Source: Twitter

Upon the release of Slow, many Twitter users hopped on the platform to share their thoughts on the song and appreciate Camidoh's talent. They were also impressed by Magixx's lines in Twi.

Fans React To Camidoh's New Single Slow

@mrdrewofficial

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Camidoh with the vibes #Slow

@hoodrich_luchie

Protect Camidoh At All Cost, He’s National Asset. ❤️

@iam_thesnowman

Yo Magixx you did a great job singing twi in the song. I love it.

@Skilllions

Camidoh's new music is magic

On the other hand, some netizens expressed disappointment over the little number of tweets promoting and hyping Camidoh's new release.

Netizens Upset Over The Lack of Support

@Ghana_Yesu_

So can’t we give the love we give to Blacko to Camidoh too? Ghana Twitter lol

@Ruf_ayi

Blacko drop song, we all dey push am. Camidoh drop song, em jei eyes vim.

@Jason_gh1

Ereach camidoh ein top ano dey see the “support your own”energy, smh vim.

@BenopaOnyx1

Camidoh literally supports almost every artiste here but I’m yet to to see a single act showing him that love back or dem still bed

Camidoh's Sugarcane Sets Record As Longest Charting Ghanaian Song on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

In other news, Camidoh's hit single Sugarcane has earned the title of the longest-charting song from a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart. The single, released in November 2021, has spent 21 weeks on the chart.

Camidoh's manager George Britton had announced the feat to his followers on Facebook. He revealed that the song's highest peak was 15.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh