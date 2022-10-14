'Anaconda' hitmaker Nicki Minaj has announced that she is working on a major project with one Ghanaian artiste

On her Instagram live, she hinted that it is a business deal, even though she didn't disclose the name of the artiste

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to guess the names of the artiste Nicki Minaj is collaborating with

Multiple award-winning American rapper Nicki Minaj has hinted that she is working on an upcoming project with one Ghanaian artiste.

Nicki Minaj and Ghana Flag

Source: Getty Images

Taking to her Instagram live on her officially verified account, @nickiminaj, she was responding to questions from her fervent fans as they stormed the comment section of the live session.

She responded to various questions, as one fan from Ghana asked her when she would be visiting the country.

In response, she hinted that she would love to visit Ghana. She then disclosed that she might work on a major project with one artiste from Ghane.

Without giving further details, she noted that it is a business-related project, not music-wise.

"I would love to come to Ghana. I actually may be doing something major. A business type of situation with an artiste from Ghana really soon," she said on her Instagram live.

Her statement has gotten many people guessing and analysing the personalities of some Ghanaian musicians to find out who best fits the description.

Many Ghanaians guess the name of the artiste Nicki Minaj would be working on a business deal with from Ghana

@NanaqwarmeM1:

Barbie is on her way

@the_marcoli_boy:

Nicki Minaj x Kweku Flick

@icebergsonGH:

Akuapem polo with the unprecedented upcoming banger

@Hy3ba:

Project na Sark or Stonebwoy but Business dierrr the only person that comes to mind be Shatta Wale

@MajestyTwins:

If you love your life, please don't come and do business in Ghana they will chop your money

@DraggingForever:

I want this for Kwesi Arthur

@kwame_sarkcess:

The difference we’ll see is that as usual other artistes would rush to meet her but Landlord would be at his place and she’ll come and pay homage.

Source: YEN.com.gh