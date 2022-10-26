Lorde Ivana Pitcher, the beautiful first daughter of Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku is six years old today

The gorgeous fashion model and style influencer has shared stunning photos on her verified Instagram page two hundred thousand followers

The celebrity baby is following in the footsteps of her mother, who is a celebrated actress and brand ambassador for different brands

The beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, Baby Lorde is celebrating her sixth birthday with amazing photos.

Baby Lorde real name Lorde Ivana Pitcher, is one of the stylish celebrity babies and the first to get verified on Instagram.

The beautiful young brand ambassador has an active social media page where she shares updates about her fun and educational activities with her younger brother and friends at school.

Baby Lorde, the beautiful daughter of Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku lovely stunning in these photos. @babylordethefirst

Source: Instagram

Baby Lorde has modeled for many local and international fashion brands in various fashionable clothes from casual to the red carpet and sportswear.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos from Lorde Ivana Pitcher's sixth birthday shoot.

The 6-year-old style influencer gave her mates awesome style tips with this look. She rocked a beautiful dress with matching sunglasses. Baby Lorde styled her natural hair and wore pink flat shoes for the shoot.

The gorgeous celebrant wore a white polka dot dress with matching hand gloves and fascinator. She was pictured holding a makeup brush as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

The celebrity baby, Baby Lorde dazzled in a princess-inspired pink gown. The one-hand dress was styled with pink hair accessories for the shoot. The beautiful influence wore a black and white arm accessory in the picture shared on Instagram.

Many Ghanaians have commented on Baby Lorde's lovely photos;

bellebruce_

This is tooo cool

phoe_aria

Beautiful and brilliant girl

_roykids_

Gorgeous Stay blessed

pris__cylla

Happy birthday ❤️

primeshadesgh

ruthobeng16

HBD princess

rich_soul_intl

❤️❤️❤️❤️

nharnahadjoatristy

Enjoy your day princess ❤️

yaaadomha

Happy birthday my darling

___hadassah

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️You’re blessed dear you will excel in everything you do ❤️❤️❤️❤️May the good Lord continue to protect you

Celebrity mother and style influencer, Kafui Danku, dressed her gorgeous daughter, Baby Lorde in an elegant suit dress.

The long sleeve ensemble was designed with three layers of organza to create the famous tulle style. Baby Lorde changed her hairstyle as she stood beside her birthday for the pictures.

