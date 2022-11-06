Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, is one of the few actresses with an impressive collection of hairstyles

The multiple award-winning actress and her team of stylists always give us tips on how to choose the right wig, color, and style to match every look

Joselyn Dumas has always been among the best-dressed celebrities each time she attends a red-carpet event in Ghana and beyond

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has proved all these years that her fashion game is unmatched. The award-winning actress has made appearances at major red-carpet events always stealing glances with her elegant dresses, face beat, and exquisite hairstyles.

Joselyn Dumas changes her hairstyle to match every fashionable ensemble she posts on social media. The style influencer always has a hair stylist as part of her glam team whether she is hosting an event or attending as a special guest.

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas looked gorgeous in this collage. Source@joselyn_dumas

YEN.com.gh shares five times Joselyn Dumas's hairstyles were the talk of the town.

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas looked classy as always in this three-quarter-long blazer paired with a black bodysuit and black trousers. She styled her looks with a black shoulder-level bob hairstyle for this look.

The celebrated actress shows off her mid-riff in this pink crop top paired with black see-through trousers. She wore a center-parted long curly hairstyle for her Sunday outing.

Joselyn Dumas dazzled in a gorgeous short dress with black high heels. She wore only a simple bracelet and her signature blond bob hairstyle for this look.

The event host extraordinaire looked flamboyant in a blue see-through gown to host Access Bank's twentieth-anniversary event. She wore a frontal lace wig held at the back to complete her look.

The A-lister actress glowed in an off-shoulder orange-featured dress. She styled her looks with a Burgundy hairstyle and silver strappy high heels.

