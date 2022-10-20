Ghanaian style icons Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and others have shared photos of their expensive vacation trips on Instagram

These A-listers are looking casual and chic in stylish clothes giving their followers fancy travel outfit ideas for their next trip

Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and other celebrities have become household names for their exceptional talents and diva lifestyle

A-lister Ghanaian celebrities always find the perfect excuse to jet off and unwind at popular destination spots.

Celebrities like Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas go on vacation more than thrice a year amid their busy schedules.

These style icons always share photos and videos of their luxurious vacation on various social media platforms.

Ghanaian actresses Jackie Appiah and Juliet Ibrahim looked flamboyant in designer brands while on vacation. @jackieappiah @julietibrahim source@Instagram

YEN.com.gh shares photos of female celebrities who inspire us with their travel styles in the last three months.

1. Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a top movie star and style icon. The mother-of-one is also a globetrotter known for wearing expensive luxury brands. During her last vacation in Mexico, she was spotted in a long sleeve yellow dress with a woven summer hat and Fendi scandals.

2. Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Salma Mumin looked stunning in a tie and dye maxi dress for her luxurious vacation. As expected, Salma's hairstyle game was top-notch.

3. Joselyn Dumas

A-lister actress and television presenter Joselyn Dumas went on a vacation after her terrific hosting duties at the first-ever Global Citizen festival in Ghana. She wore a beautiful two-piece outfit paired with trendy sunglasses.

4. Miss Gee Only

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian actor John Dumelo enjoying her vacation after recently sharing photos of their second child on Instagram. She was pictured wearing a pink long-sleeve top styled with skintight leggings. Miss Gee Only wore the popular Fendi sandals to match her side bag.

5. Fantana

Ghanaian musician, Fantana hasn't released a song in a while now, but that doesn't stop her from going on vacation. She shared a picture of herself wearing a white top with a shallow neckline. Fantana looked gorgeous in her signature barbie doll hairstyle and extremely long eyelashes.

6. Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson was spotted looking trendy and chic in a blazer paired with denim jeans and sneakers. She paired her floral with the expensive Louis Vuitton bag as she left the shores of Ghana for her vacation.

7. Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress and author Juliet Ibrahim is definitely living her dream life. The curvaceous actress shares a picture of herself in a green silky dress paired with a summer hat while in Venice for her vacation.

