Ghanaian TikTok sensation Hajia Bintu has become one of the most sought-after fashion models on Instagram

The photo model and video vixen has gained popularity for flaunting her curves in stylish and revealing outfits

Born Naomi Asiamah, Hajia Bintu is always going for expensive vacations outside Ghana, like celebrities such as Salma Mumin and Hajia 4reall

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is always in the news for her elegant fashionable wardrobe.

The fashion influencer often seizes the moment to flaunt her curves in stylish clothes that always become the talk of the town on social media.

The model and video vixen, whose real name is Naomi Asiamah, always invests in her expensive hairstyles, trendy shoes, fashion accessories, and heavy makeup.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu looks elegant in this collage Source@bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh shares seven times Hajia Bintu modeled in elegant dresses.

Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu poses in front of her new car while wearing a crop top covering only her bust. She styled her looks with ripped cotton jogging trousers.

The socialite ushered her followers into the new month with this beautiful photo of herself on vacation. Repeating her hairstyle, she wore short rompers left unbuttoned for one of her numerous vacations.

Hajia Bintu glowed in this white backless dress. The style influencer wore heavy makeup to complement her short curly hairstyle.

It's a known fact that Hajia Bintu is not a fan of extremely long hair as she gave us another short hairstyle inspiration with this look. She wore a two-piece outfit that showed off her thighs.

TikTok sensation and fashion model Hajia Bintu slays in another two-piece outfit that shows off her flawless skin. She looked extremely gorgeous in the mild makeup look and new hairstyle.

Hajia Bintu models in an all-black two-piece outfit. As usual, her makeup, hairstyle, and pedicure were absolutely on point for this photoshoot.

Hajia Bintu looked stylish in this ruched dress for her date night. The social media sensation matched her looks with a matching handbag and high heels.

Ernest Opoku comes under heavy criticism for dyeing his beard

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musician Ernest Opoku, who attended the twentieth-anniversary concert of fellow musician Piesie Esther in a dapper suit.

Undoubtedly one of the best male vocalists in Ghana, Ernest Opoku stepped out with his beard dyed black.

Many Ghanaians have commented on the Instagram post shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh