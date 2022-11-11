Businessman Osei Kwame Despite's first son, Kennedy Osei, has been called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer

Kennedy's wife, Tracy, is leading the cheers for her husband on social media as she celebrated his achievement

In a post on Instagram, the beautiful Tracy expressed pride in her husband's new feat and prayed for God to lift him more

Tracy Osei (nee Ameyaw), the wife of Osei Kwame Despite's first son Kennedy Osei, is a very happy woman at the moment.

Her happiness stems from the enrollment of her husband as a lawyer and a member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Kennedy Osei was called to the GhanBar after completing his studies at the Ghana School of Law on November 11, 2022. He was part of a group of new lawyers who according to Ghanaweb numbered 785.

Kennedy Osei's wife celebrates his call to the Ghana Bar

Ahead of the official ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Kennedy Osei.

One of the most notable messages came from his wife, Tracy. She took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her husband dressed in a lawyer's outfit.

On the photo was an inscription that indicated that Kennedy had put in a lot of effort to become a lawyer. Part of the inscription also expressed how proud she was of her husband's achievement.

"You worked so hard and God lifted your efforts! So so proud! God is just starting with you," she said.

Kennedy Osei slept in class and thought his mates at the Ghana School of Law

Meanwhile, a video has popped up showing Kennedy Osei's time at the Ghana School of Law and the effort he put in to pass his exams.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy was seen sleeping under a table after learning. A part of the video also showed Kennedy Osei standing in front of his mates and lecturing them on a topic.

From the video, the Despite Media General Manager seems to have put in a lot of effort to achieve this feat and after all that trouble, he deserved to pass out in style.

