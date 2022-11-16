Salley Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB is on the quest to redefine African print styles in Ghana

The ex-wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng owns a fashion brand that designs all her breathtaking styles that causes a stir on social media

The curvy media personality works with a team of talented stylists that ensure her glam game is always on point

Former beauty queen, Sally Akua Amoakowaa continues to dazzle her followers with elegant African print styles every weekend.

The chief executive officer and producer of Miss Golden Stool, Akua GMB is one of the female celebrities who is promoting African print textiles with their influence.

The mother-of-three looked regal in an African print corset dress designed with quality blue lace fabric.

The African print was designed into a short sleeveless and form-fitting dress. The lace was used as the sleeves and an extension from the waist to floor length to hide her flawless skin.

Akua GMB, a former beauty queen and entrepreneur slays in an elegant African print dress. Source@fashiongurughana

Source: Instagram

She wore matching blue high heels while posing beautifully for the cameras. Akua GMB completed her look with a lustrous short curly hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Some social media users have commented on her stunning look.

