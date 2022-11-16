Nana Ama McBrown made a beautiful video jamming to Sarkodie's Country Side, which impressed folks greatly

The beautiful Ghanaian actress was in a fashionable outfit as she danced to the song at a place which looked like a countryside

The video went viral on social media platforms as many Ghanaians admired McBrown's dance moves

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, joined the Country Side trend as she jammed to the beautiful song. Country Side is one of the biggest songs on rapper Sarkodie's Jamz album.

Nana Ama McBrown Jams To Sarkodie's Country Side Song Source: iamamamcbrown TikTok

Source: UGC

The song, which features Black Sherif, has been raved about by Ghanaians, with many making TikTok videos jamming to the song.

Nana Ama also seems to be a big fan of the song as she made a video at a location that looked like a countryside and danced to the melodious tune.

Nana Ama was all swagged up in an orange sweater and khaki pants. She complemented the beautiful outfit with a pair of black sneakers.

The video sparked reactions on social media as many Ghanaians admired McBrown's bubbly and affable nature.

Folks Praise McBrown

afiaowusua_gyan reacted:

I have watched this video like 6times already… it’s very beautiful

ej.knox was also impressed:

She probably flew to Canada just for this video. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️and am loving it

r.e.a.l_d.e.g.u.c.h.i also wrote:

Eeiii, don’t they drink sachet water in that country side country ? See clean street. Not some country I know

sofian_4178 was also impressed:

This track Sarkodie and blacko no fi do video cus Nana has done ✅ it all

adwoa.dankwah.566 commented:

Wow I love this woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, she is soo lovely , supportive and caring

Source: YEN.com.gh