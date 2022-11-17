Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a top style icon in Ghana who flaunts her designer bags and clothes on social media

The award-winning actress has set the benchmark for her fellow colleagues with her expensive celebrity lifestyle

The thirty-eight-year-old screen goddess pays high-end fashion stylists to source quality brands for her glamorous looks

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is one of the richest female celebrities if we put a price tag on all her designer clothes, shoes, and bags.

Since January 2022, the style influencer has debatably posted daily on her social media pages with stunning photos of her in expensive designer brands.

Jackie Appiah never steps out without adding a touch of luxury to her look. She has set the fashion bar high for upcoming style influencers and her fellow actresses and even actors.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks stunning in this collage. source@jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Absolutely nobody can match her lavish spending and expensive vacation. In her latest Instagram post, the queen of luxury was pictured in a designer shirt, a Casablanca silk long-sleeve shirt that costs over eight hundred dollars according to farfetched.com

Jackie Appiah paired her expensive shirt with black denim ripped jeans and black high heels. She wore a black lustrous hairstyle and subtle makeup. She matched her shirt with one of her designer bag collections while posing for the picture.

Some social media users and celebrities have commented on her post.

Jackie Appiah poses in blue denim jeans

In October 2022, Jackie Appiah rocked another casual and sporty look while enjoying herself on one of her numerous vacations.

The style goddess with expensive taste stepped out in a black simple top paired with blue denim jeans. She styled her looked an original Fendi bag and a brown summer hat for this look.

Jackie Appiah repeats her old bags to create new looks

