The younger sister of Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay is trending after her energetic dance moves at a wedding on April 29, 2023

The professional dancer and model jammed to all the trending songs that was played at the beautiful ceremony

Some social media users have bashed the young model for dancing in front of the handsome groom

Ghanaian dancer and model Joysy Shay impressed wedding guests with her impeccable dance moves at DJ Shiwaawa and Eugenia's lavish wedding.

DJ Shiwaawa, Eugenia, Joysy and Wendy Shay look classy in their outfits.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous bridesmaid has gone viral as she displayed exceptional dance moves in front of the bride and groom at the traditional wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on the trending dance video;

Some online users have lashed out at Joysy Shay for dancing perfectly in front of the newlyweds.

obaapa_aseda_chandon stated:

Wendy Shay’s sis

Yaa Tasha stated:

@teestouchgh in front of the groom

Adwoa Purple stated:

@yaatasha this I will push you somewhere

mrs_kedzi stated:

@adwoapurple exactly… I will tell you right in the face..the cameras can capture it for all I care.

free2bmi4u stated:

@adwoapurple it’s disrespectful in front of the bride n groom

the_nanaboakyewaa stated:

You’re my lost twin.. that dance wasn’t necessary.. she moved away afterwards, meaning should have moved away and danced.

moboye_o stated:

the way I’m going to kick her, eeeeh she goes think say na Burnaby kick her

thegivensofficial_ stated:

It’s the waist dance for me

mis_afric stated:

All this in front of groom

_glammsecrets stated:

Somebody will ask....why in front of the groomeiiiiii....but she can dance sha

qwami_ro stated:

Ei Ewuraba aha na wob3 him wo pa?!

yaaqueen25 stated:

Heeer, her face looks innocent ooh

priscillaadjeigyimah stated:

Can't stop watching

Watch the trending video below;

Wendy Shay's sister looks classy in a black leather dress

Joysy Shay, who resembles her famous sister, Wendy Shay, looked sassy in a sleeveless leather dress and matching gloves for her 24th birthday photoshoot.

She rocked a long African braids hairstyle and beautiful earrings as she posed graciously for the cameras.

Ghanaian Bride Eugenia Looks Graceful In A Purple Corseted Kente Dress And Short Pixie Hairstyle With Fringe

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the stunning spouse of Ghanaian music jockey Terry Amoah has gained notoriety for her short hairstyle.

The Ghanaian bride Eugenia looked stunning at the traditional wedding in a corseted kente gown and a pixie cut.

The classy guys and their groomsmen appeared spiffy in trendy kaftans and elegant shoes.

