Rich Ghanaian couple Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy were among the celebrities who attended the green edition of Rhythms On Da Runway

The adorable couple wore matching outfits to the star-studded event over the weekend organized by media personality KOD

Kennedy Osei is the son of a Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite who has a very good background in music production and knows the broadcasting industry

The wealthy son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei were in attendance at the 2022 Rhythms On Da Runway green edition.

The power couple made a grand entry in their matching looks, escorted by bodyguards to the star-studded event.

The General manager of Despite media Kennedy Osei Esq. looked dapper in a turquoise green long-sleeve shirt with matching trousers.

The rich heir styled his look with expensive white sneakers while wearing one of his fashionable black sunglasses. The new lawyer has a signature hairstyle that suits him perfectly.

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei looked classy in a two-piece ensemble as she strutted confidently on the red carpet.

As one of the aspiring top designers in Ghana, Tracy creatively manages to stand out with all her looks.

She has become a trendsetter for fashion influencers and enthusiasts looking for decent yet stylish looks for events.

Tracy styled her long-sleeve shirt with stylish buttons and matching oversized trousers and white high heels.

She was pictured holding an expensive designer Gucci bag. Tracy wore a curly frontal hairstyle and subtle makeup for this evening event.

Tracy Osei steals the show at Kennedy Osei's graduation

The mother-of-twins Tracy Osei is making a lot of public appearances in the last two months. She was present to support her husband when he was called to the bar in a breathtaking two-piece outfit.

She styled her look with a green designer bag estimated to costs over thirty thousand Ghana cedis while posing with her handsome husband.

Kennedy Osei wore a custom-made suit designed by Tracy for the memorable occasion. The adorable couple posed to take several photos that made headlines on social media.

Saahene Osei the handsome son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite models in expensive clothes

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about the son of a powerful businessman, Dr. Osei Kwame, Saahene Osei who is leading a celebrity lifestyle.

The Tema International School alumni posted numerous images of himself wearing fancy clothing and sneakers.

Saahene Osei is acquaintances with several famous people, including Abraham Attah of Beast of No Nations, a multi-award-winning Ghanaian actor.

