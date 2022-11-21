Abigail of Date Rush season seven is trending on social media after she posted her elegant birthday photos

The voluptuous fashion model is also the chief executive officer of a clothing brand that specializes in custom-made womenswear

The curvy actress has also ventured into acting, occasionally traveling to Nigeria to shoot new movies

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian fashion designer and photo model Abigail Dinsey who rose to fame by competing in the Date Rush reality show, is always making headlines with her looks.

Abigail Dinsey was a contestant in the season seven edition of the dating show organized by Media General.

The voluptuous model has become a muse for many fashion brands, including swimwear and sportswear. Abigail has also been featured in popular comedy kits and Ghanaian series such as House Palava.

Abigail of Date Rush season 7 looks sassy in new photos. source@ _abigail_daterushseason7

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh shares five stunning photos of Abigail Dinsey in elegant outfits

1. Abigail looks stunning in a black and white jumpsuit

The fashion model celebrated her birthday with a breathtaking photoshoot. She looked like a plus-size supermodel in a black and white jumpsuit while posing beside an expensive car.

She wore an expensive hairstyle to match her heavy makeup and red lipstick.

2. Abigail looked beautiful in a pink gown

The voluptuous model looked regal in a pink long-sleeve gown. The form-fitting gown was designed with pink feathers and pink beaded fashion accessories.

She rocked her stunning natural braids for this look. Abigail wore silver jewelry and flawless makeup for this sassy look.

3. Abigail flaunts curves in blue leggings

Abigail gave us awesome classy vibes with her white turtleneck top and tight blue leggings.

She matched her looks with a long lustrous hairstyle, subtle makeup, and a white pedicure and manicure.

4. Abigail slays in an African print dress

Abigail dressed down modestly in a floor-length African print dress to church.

She looked radiant in a natural braided hairstyle as she posed with her expensive designer Balenciaga white bag. She wore white sunglasses and gold jewelry to complete her look.

5. Abigail flaunts skin in a thigh-high dress

The beautiful fashion designer won the hearts of Ghanaians with her flawless looks. She looked glamorous in her frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup for her birthday shoot.

TikTok Star Hajia Bintu flaunts curves in skimpy dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote an article about Ghanaian TikTok star, Hajia Bintu who has captivated the hearts of her countrymen with her superb acting abilities and fashionable looks.

Celebrity fashion has grown to be an inspiration for the general public throughout time, especially for their devoted followers who are constantly looking for the newest, sexiest outfit to bookmark and screenshot for upcoming occasions.

Hajia Bintu has inspired her million followers on social media with her wardrobe choices as she steps every day wearing expensive outfits.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh