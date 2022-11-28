The winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2022 Akua GMB was present at the finale of Miss Golden Stool finale

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly called Akua GMB, is one of the most stylish beauty queens to emerge from the pageant so far

The ex-wife of business mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng can also be named among the successful female entrepreneurs in Ghana now

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa looked ethereal in a kente gown at the finals of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant which was held at the Accra International Conference Center.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa is popularly known as Akua GMB after winning Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant organized by Media General in 2011.

Years after winning the pageant, Akua GMB launched her own pageantry, Miss Golden Stool, to showcase the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Region; her native town.

Akua GMB and Akumaa Mama Zimbi slay in beautiful African print dresses.

The stylish chief executive officer of the prestigious pageantry and one of the top fashion brands in the Greater Accra Region caused a stir with her look on the red carpet.

Akua GMB dazzled and flaunted her curves in a skin-tight beaded gown. The sifted puff-sleeved gown was styled with golden high heels.

The celebrity mother wore expensive frontal hair with a small portion left at the side. She looked beautiful in her flawless makeup, red lipstick, and well-shaped eyebrows while coordinating with her team for a successful event.

Akua GMB shows off Kete dance moves

It was a display of culture and traditions on the red carpet of Miss Golden stool 2022. Beautiful Ghanaian women were dressed in their traditional outfits while dancing Kete to welcome guests to the event.

5 Times Akua GMB Conquered The Ghanaian Fashion World With Her Stylish Looks

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakwaa, the 2011 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful and the representative for the Ashanti region, who has established a high standard for her fellow beauty queens.

The beauty queen has continued to work on her empire while also completing her charitable endeavor, Street Aid.

The mother of three has gained the respect of many Ghanaians because of her tasteful clothing choices. Akua Amoakowaa, the CEO of the fashion institute Jewel Fashion, is continuously saturating our timeline with exquisite ensembles.

