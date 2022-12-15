Football star and brand influencer Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with Jacob & Co's to release a new set of watches

The diamond steel watches with iconic photos of the former Manchester United player on the front and back

Many fans of the Greatest Of All Times have complained about the prices of the luxury watches on social media

Captain of the Portugal national team Cristiano Ronaldo has partnered with Jacob & Co's to launch a new brand of watches titled the CR7 Epic co-branded watches.

The luxury brand has Cristiano Ronaldo's image on the front and back demonstrating his victory dance. The selling price of the Heart of CR7 watch in stainless steel without the diamond bezel is $28,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks dapper in a suit and a new watch. source: @cristiano

Source: Instagram

The watch is valued at $117,000 when the diamond bezel is added. Flight of CR7 in 18-karat rose gold costs $56,000, but at $145,000 with the diamond bezel, it's a show-stopper. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times and earned MVP status several times.

Some social media users have commented on the photos of the new watches shared by Forbes.

rbmnetwork

This watch tells the time too?

hasan.midjourney

So this is the watch speed bought?

derek.ivany

I love Ronaldo but this is tacky. Do you think someone that’s a multi-millionaire / billionaire wants to rep someone else like a fanboy on their wrist

shah1ra

How about making watches for the young and not so rich fans!!

akmalkamarul98

the scene was ronaldo against Man United

monirul8297

Ronaldo is legend

mauromar__

they should add a SIUUU sound effect for every full hour

_vito_rsa_

Messi is the GOAT. No way Cristiano.

