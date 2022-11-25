Ghanaian football lovers are still reacting to the Black Stars' defeat to Portugal in their first game at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

One of the talking points has been a video of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo pulling out something from his pants and 'eating' it

A section of Ghanaians have been wondering what Ronaldo might have put in his mouth while others claim it is 'juju'

Ghanaians are still upset by the Black Stars' defeat at the hands of Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar.

In a game that saw the Black Stars under intense pressure from Portugal, the Ghanaians held their own to end the first half 0-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 65th minute after winning a penalty against Mohammed Salisu, with Ghana equalizing through Dede Ayew eight minutes later.

Joao Felix restored Portugal's lead in the 78th minute after Baba Rahman misread his steps while defending a quick counter. Substitute Rafael Leao in the 80th minute to make it 3-1.

But Osman Bukari ensured it was a nervy end as he reduced the deficit to 3-2 in the 89th minute

Following the game, a lot has been said about Cristiano Ronaldo who is deemed by Ghanaian fans to have dived to win an unfair penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'eats from his pants' during Ghana-Portugal game

The latest to come up about Ronaldo on Ghanaian social media is a video of him seemingly 'eating' while on the field during the game.

In a video, the former Manchester United forward is seen putting his hand into his pants. He drew out something and put in his mouth before he started running again.

Ghanaians react to Ronaldo's pants-to-mouth video

The video has stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaian football fans some of whom have accused Ronaldo of using 'juju' (black magic).

audrey.anderson._

That's his juju lol from his briefs to his mouth cuz I doubt those soccer shorts have pockets

agiecoles_delicious_shito

Abiyisem aaa kwaa kwa

celebritybirthdaytv

If he were to be black , they’ll say it’s juju

kyeijoyceama

Ebi juju

Ghanaians petition FIFA to punish Ghana- Portugal match referee

Meanwhile, disgruntled Ghanaian fans have started a petition asking FIFA to sack referee Elfath, who is an official in the US' MLS, from the World Cup.

For many of the complainants, all three goals scored by Portugal were major decision points that should have been checked by VAR. But he refused to check and thus had an agenda to cheat Ghana.

