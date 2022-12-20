Some top style influencers like Deborah Vanessa and Hajia 4Reall gave us braid hairstyle inspiration throughout the year

These celebrities stepped out in grand style in elegant outfits and well-braided hairstyles that gave us major strand envy

Some of these fashion influencers have been nominated for YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female category

Some Ghanaian celebrities and style icons like Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas have ruled social media with their stunning looks and lustrous and bouncy hairstyles throughout the year.

Surprisingly, some of the top female stars like Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, and Nana Ama McBrown did not wear braids this year.

Deborah Vanessa, Naa Ashorkor, and Hajia 4Reall slay in stunning hairstyles. Source: @deborahvanessa @naaashorkor @hajia4reall

However, some musicians, actresses, and fashion lovers like Naa Ashorkor and Deborah Vanessa wowed their followers with their braids which were our source of inspiration in 2022.

1. Selly Galley slays in a black tight dress

Ghanaian actress and style icon looked gorgeous in a black long dress styled with elegant natural locs. The wife of the talented musician wore heavy makeup to complete her looks.

2. Hajia 4Reall rocks blonde corn rows with long braids

Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall is among the female stars who always put extra effort into her looks and hairstyle.

She dazzled in a form-fitting denim dress flaunting some skin while rocking a beautiful hairstyle.

3. Anita Akuffo looks sizzling in two-piece outfit and black hairstyle

The television host was in Qatar for the just-ended FIFA World Cup with Messi and his Argentine teammates taking home the trophy.

Anita Akuffo looked regal in a beautiful two-piece outfit, black long braids and sunglasses.

4. Juliet Ibrahim slays in extra long natural locs

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer Juliet Ibrahim left us stunned with her gorgeous outfit and matching hairstyle.

Juliet Ibrahim showed off her smooth natural face without makeup while having fun at the Boulders Beach Penguin colony.

5. Yvonne Nelson looks elegant in beautiful braids

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson is one of the few female stars who always looks simple and elegant in trendy dresses.

She was photographed in a onesies showing off her flawless skin and long black braids paired with black sunglass.

6. Lydia Forson looks regal in loose twists

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson looked smokey hot in an orange and green short lace dress, styled with a stunning kimono.

The beauty entrepreneur gave us one of her elegant hairstyle inspirations in this photo while on a tour at DSTV.

7. Deborah Vanessa looks gorgeous in her natural braids

Ghanaian musician and creative expert Deborah Vanessa flaunted her cleavage in a corseted top and jeans styled with pointed boots.

She looked ethereal in her natural corn row braids and subtle makeup for this photoshoot.

8. Naa Ashorkor stuns in colored hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and television host Naa Ashorkor glowed in a yellow gown by Pistis Ghana.

The eloquent media personality styled her look with colored twisted braids, heavy makeup and beautiful earrings.

9. Angela Bamford wins over the internet with classy look

Beauty enterprenuer and media personality Angela Bamford won our attention with this sleek corset dress and perfectly braided hairstyle.

10. Gyakie makes headlines with Bantu Knots

Ghanaian musician and daughter of legendary Nana Acheampong ruled the internet with her decent looks and trendy hairstyles for shows and star-studded events.

Celebrity Hairstyles: 5 Times Nana Ama McBrown Wore Coloured Hairstyles You Can Repeat For Birthday Shoots

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the hairstyles worn by Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Ama McBrown are incredibly trendy and inspiring.

The television host and hairstylist frequently introduce unusual colors following days and weeks of behind-the-scenes tinkering.

With Nana Akua Addo, Selly Galley, and Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown is a nominee for the YEN Entertainment Awards' Most fashionable Female Celeb.

