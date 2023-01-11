Ghanaian actress Zynnell Zuh has maintained her spot as one of the top style icons in Ghana since she hit the limelight

Year after year, the style icon reinvents and sets new trends with her drop-dead gorgeous looks and color combinations

The style diva has a fashion brand that styles and designs bespoke outfits for her celebrity friends and brides who want to try daring looks

Ghanaian actress and 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female nominee Zynnell Lydia Zuh has released some drop-dead gorgeous photos on Instagram.

The fashion mogul wore expensive designer brands to create an iconic look which has generated lots of comments on social media.

Zynnell Zuh's $49.88 two-piece Zara outfit

The gorgeous two-piece outfit from Zara features a trending blazer that can be worn separately with high-waist jeans.

The short flirty skirt is perfect for women who want to make a bold fashion statement at work. Zynnell Zuh styled her look with a classy sleeveless top.

Zynnell Zuh shows off GHC 22 154.00 Yves Saint Laurent sunset bag

The best bag design now on the market is undoubtedly the Yves Saint Laurent sunset bag, which debuted in 2016.

The iconic YSL emblem is featured on the front, and the sunset bag has a long chain strap that allows it to be used as a crossbody or shoulder bag.

This is really a great investment and the style icon purchased it for two thousand and ninety dollars.

Zynnell Zuh's expensive Bottega Veneta boots

The Bottega Veneta lug boots are the new trendy boots some celebrities including Yvonne Nelson is wearings so far.

It was the perfect choice of shoes to complete her look as it offers comfort and elevates her looks. It is valued at eight thousand three hundred and forty-three Ghana cedis.

Zynnell Zuh rocks Meghan Markle's favorite sunglasses

The award-winning is on top of her fashion game, she was pictured holding a designer sunglass designed by Le Specs valued at sixty-nine dollars. The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been seen wearing some of their designs.

