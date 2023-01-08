A beautiful Ghanaian lawyer Princess Emily Owusu Nyantakyi is trending on social media with her royal wedding videos

The bride is the daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and Oheneba Dr. Lesley Opoku-Ware, Ghana's ambassador to the Russian Federation

The President of Ghana and the First Lady were among the great personalities at the private ceremony

Ghanaian bride Princess Emily Owusu Nyantakyi tied the knot on January 7, 2023, in an elegant gown.

The gorgeous bride is the daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II and the newly appointed ambassador from Ghana to the Russian Federation.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia, the ambassador to Russia, and the couple look regal in this collage. sources: @live_with_kwaku @inno_lens

The customary wedding was held at the Manhyia Palace on December 31, 2022, with the Asantehene Osei Tutu II and her Lady Julia present at the royal gathering.

The chief executive officer of one of Ghana's biggest pastry companies, Barima Osei Mensah of Adinkra Pie graced the event in his kente ensemble.

The couple Kwadwo and Emily were photographed in looked ethereal in their kente outfits as they danced beautifully after the first session of the traditional marriage.

Royal bride Princess Emily Victoria's stunning kente gown

The royal princess looked magnificent for her traditional wedding in a stunning corseted kente gown by Pistis Gh. She wore a stunning simple ponytail hairstyle to match her ravishing look.

Princess Emily Victoria wore jewelry made in the shape of Adinkra symbols to symbolize royalty. The bride's unique bridal fan and other accessories had similar symbols as embellishments.

The daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II marries in an exquisite gown

The Ghanaian lawyer Princess Emily Victoria glowed in a beautiful off-white wedding gown for her nuptials.

The Princess is the first 2023 to stand out with her elegant voluminous tulle gown with an extremely long train.

The lovely bride looked gorgeous in her flawless makeup and celebrity-inspired hairstyle as she walked down the aisle.

Meet the couple Princess Emily Victoria and Kwadwo

The happy groom Kwadwo looked dapper in a black and white suit with a purple tie. He couldn't stop smiling throughout the sermon and the entire ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Princess Emily Victoria's stunning look

nana_yaa99

We already have our wedding of the year 2023

absolutelynana

Gorgeous dress. Not the one-way styles Ghana designers are doing for brides.

mhaame____alovia

@absolutelynana it’s not the designers it’s the people. We like to copy fully and not take inspirations instead

The pretty daughter of late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II ties the knot in a beautiful customary marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote the elegant dresses Princess Emily Victoria wore for her traditional wedding at the Manhyia Palace.

Princess Emily Victoria and Kwadwo were joined together as a couple on December 31, 2022, in the presence of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia, and other distinguished chiefs and royal guests.

