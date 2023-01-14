Ghanaian health professional Miriam Ajike Sumaila is one of the most beautiful Muslim brides of 2023

The fashionable bride wore elegant floor-sweeping lace dresses styled with expensive clutches for the star-studded event

The gorgeous bride entertained the wedding guests and family members with her impeccable dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Muslim bride, Miriam, and her wealthy husband have set new standards with their luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian bride and health professional, Miriam Ajike Sumaila looked flamboyant in her lace gowns. source: menscookgh

Source: Instagram

The bride, Miriam looked magnificent in a yellow lace gown

The happy bride wore a v-shaped long-sleeve gown as she showed off her impressive dance moves. She wore a perfectly styled turban that matched her lace for the lavish event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Miriam styled her look with a green purse as her friends cheered her on the dance floor.

Curvy Muslim bride, Miriam looks elegant in a purple gown

The good-looking Muslim bride won our attention with her quality lace fabric that was used to sew the perfect-fit gown.

The designer used purple fur to create a tulle-inspired style for the amazing bride.

The bride's magnificent white gown

The health professional and globetrotter wore a beautiful white gown during the second session of her marriage ceremony. Miriam Ajike Sumaila looked flawless for this video shoot.

Some social media users have commented on Miriam's impressive dance videos

zeusiries_soten

She Dey kill dance move waaaaaaa

munkailaminatu

my daughter looked so beautiful.blessed marriage.

abena.pretty.794

She beautiful papa Menscook to the world ✌️✌️

felix_pee_square

This man came with a purpose(not to spread money)

ama.richsoul

Beautiful

qooqsie

Gorgeous

antoineye_newearth_creation

I need this kind of fun. ❤️

elizabethshepherd60

Beautiful Melanin Beauty Queens wedding vibes

Biggest Muslim Wedding In November: Ghana's Real Estate Developer Goddey Wan Marries In Luxurious Ceremony

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Goddey Wan and Mi, a stunning Muslim couple, planning one of the largest weddings we have witnessed so far this year.

The handsome groom, who is pals with several well-known Ghanaians, including Charles Nii Armah and Abeiku Santana, looked sharp in fashionable attire.

The stunning bride's choice of six different outfits for the lavish, star-studded affair astounds us.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh