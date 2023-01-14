Wedding Dresses: Ghanaian Muslim Bride Dresses Down Stylish In Purple Lace Gown While Dancing To Afrobeat Song
- Ghanaian health professional Miriam Ajike Sumaila is one of the most beautiful Muslim brides of 2023
- The fashionable bride wore elegant floor-sweeping lace dresses styled with expensive clutches for the star-studded event
- The gorgeous bride entertained the wedding guests and family members with her impeccable dance moves
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian Muslim bride, Miriam, and her wealthy husband have set new standards with their luxurious wedding.
The bride, Miriam looked magnificent in a yellow lace gown
The happy bride wore a v-shaped long-sleeve gown as she showed off her impressive dance moves. She wore a perfectly styled turban that matched her lace for the lavish event.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Miriam styled her look with a green purse as her friends cheered her on the dance floor.
Ghanaian makeup artist and bridesmaids take over the internet with their unique corseted dress styles
Curvy Muslim bride, Miriam looks elegant in a purple gown
The good-looking Muslim bride won our attention with her quality lace fabric that was used to sew the perfect-fit gown.
The designer used purple fur to create a tulle-inspired style for the amazing bride.
The bride's magnificent white gown
The health professional and globetrotter wore a beautiful white gown during the second session of her marriage ceremony. Miriam Ajike Sumaila looked flawless for this video shoot.
Some social media users have commented on Miriam's impressive dance videos
zeusiries_soten
She Dey kill dance move waaaaaaa
munkailaminatu
my daughter looked so beautiful.blessed marriage.
abena.pretty.794
She beautiful papa Menscook to the world ✌️✌️
felix_pee_square
This man came with a purpose(not to spread money)
ama.richsoul
Beautiful
qooqsie
Gorgeous
antoineye_newearth_creation
I need this kind of fun. ❤️
elizabethshepherd60
Beautiful Melanin Beauty Queens wedding vibes
Biggest Muslim Wedding In November: Ghana's Real Estate Developer Goddey Wan Marries In Luxurious Ceremony
Princess Emily Victoria looks stunning in deep-plunge yellow gown as Akufo-Addo and ex-president Kufour attend lavish wedding reception
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Goddey Wan and Mi, a stunning Muslim couple, planning one of the largest weddings we have witnessed so far this year.
The handsome groom, who is pals with several well-known Ghanaians, including Charles Nii Armah and Abeiku Santana, looked sharp in fashionable attire.
The stunning bride's choice of six different outfits for the lavish, star-studded affair astounds us.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh