R'Bonney Gabriel was named Miss Universe 2022 during a ceremony on January 15 in New Orleans

The ever-gorgeous and fashionable Divita Rai from India reached the top 16 but did not make it to the top 5

Ghana's eloquent and runway queen Engracia Mofuman was eliminated at the first stage of the competition

R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States of America was crowned Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans on Sunday morning.

R'Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe 2022

The talented fashion designer beat over eighty women including Ghana's Engracia Mofuman to win the coveted title of Miss Universe.

In the top 3 question round, Gabriel spoke about using fashion as a "force for good".

"I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said. "I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."

At the Miss Universe 2022 competition, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andrena Martnez placed third and second, respectively.

Harnaaz Sandhu was the most recent Miss Universe winner and the third Indian lady (after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen) to hold the title.

Final results for Miss Universe 2022

TOP 16

Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño Haiti - Mideline Phelizor Australia - Monique Riley Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez Laos - Payengxa Lor South Africa - Ndavi Nokeri Portugal - Telma Madeira Canada - Amelia Tu Peru - Alessia Rovegno Trinidad & Tobago - Tya Jané Ramey Curacao - Gabriëla Dos Santos India - Divita Rai Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel Spain - Alicia Faubel USA - R'Bonney Gabriel Colombia - María Fernanda Aristizábal (Fan Vote)

Special Award

ImpactWayv Award - Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam

TOP 5

Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel

USA - R'Bonney Gabriel

Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño

Curacao - Gabriëla Dos Santos

Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez

Special Award

Miss Congeniality - Chile, Sofia Depassier and Malta, Maxine Formosa Gruppetta

TOP 3

Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez

USA - R'Bonney Gabriel

Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel

Winners for the 71st Miss Universe pageant

2nd runner-up - Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez

1st runner-up - Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

71st Miss Universe - USA, R'Bonney Gabriel

Ghana's Engracia Mofuman Is Africa's Favourite Contestant To Place Among Top 5 At Miss Universe 2022

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman who astonished everyone at the preliminary competition.

The twenty-seven-year-old is ready to represent her nation with pride and break a world record.

Engracia Mofuman has gained the respect of Ghanaians thanks to her beauty, grace, and upbeat demeanor.

