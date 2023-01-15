Miss Universe 2022: USA's R'Bonney Gabriel Wins The 71st Miss Universe Pageant In New Orleans
- R'Bonney Gabriel was named Miss Universe 2022 during a ceremony on January 15 in New Orleans
- The ever-gorgeous and fashionable Divita Rai from India reached the top 16 but did not make it to the top 5
- Ghana's eloquent and runway queen Engracia Mofuman was eliminated at the first stage of the competition
R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States of America was crowned Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans on Sunday morning.
The talented fashion designer beat over eighty women including Ghana's Engracia Mofuman to win the coveted title of Miss Universe.
In the top 3 question round, Gabriel spoke about using fashion as a "force for good".
"I am cutting down on pollution through recycled materials when I make my clothing," she said. "I give sewing classes to women who have survived human trafficking and domestic violence."
At the Miss Universe 2022 competition, Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel and Miss Dominican Republic Andrena Martnez placed third and second, respectively.
Harnaaz Sandhu was the most recent Miss Universe winner and the third Indian lady (after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen) to hold the title.
Final results for Miss Universe 2022
TOP 16
- Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño
- Haiti - Mideline Phelizor
- Australia - Monique Riley
- Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez
- Laos - Payengxa Lor
- South Africa - Ndavi Nokeri
- Portugal - Telma Madeira
- Canada - Amelia Tu
- Peru - Alessia Rovegno
- Trinidad & Tobago - Tya Jané Ramey
- Curacao - Gabriëla Dos Santos
- India - Divita Rai
- Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel
- Spain - Alicia Faubel
- USA - R'Bonney Gabriel
- Colombia - María Fernanda Aristizábal (Fan Vote)
Special Award
- ImpactWayv Award - Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam
TOP 5
- Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel
- USA - R'Bonney Gabriel
- Puerto Rico - Ashley Cariño
- Curacao - Gabriëla Dos Santos
- Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez
Special Award
- Miss Congeniality - Chile, Sofia Depassier and Malta, Maxine Formosa Gruppetta
TOP 3
- Dominican Republic - Andreína Martínez
- USA - R'Bonney Gabriel
- Venezuela - Amanda Dudamel
Winners for the 71st Miss Universe pageant
- 2nd runner-up - Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez
- 1st runner-up - Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel
- 71st Miss Universe - USA, R'Bonney Gabriel
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman who astonished everyone at the preliminary competition.
The twenty-seven-year-old is ready to represent her nation with pride and break a world record.
Engracia Mofuman has gained the respect of Ghanaians thanks to her beauty, grace, and upbeat demeanor.
