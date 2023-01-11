Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman left the world stunned at the 2022 Miss Universe preliminary show

The twenty-seven years is fully prepared to make her country proud and set a new record at the international level

Engracia Mofuman has won the support of Ghanaians with her beauty, elegance, and positive attitude

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Miss Universe Ghana 2022 Engracia Mofuman has proven beyond a reasonable doubt she deserves the crown and has the potential to set new records at the International level.

In 2017, Ruth Quarshie was among the top 16 contestants at the Miss Universe finale under the leadership of Menaye Donkor.

Ghana's last three representatives were eliminated in the early stages of the competition but the Miss Universe team is hopefully at Engracia Mofuman will break that cycle.

Miss Universe Ghana look stunning in her national costume and evening gown at Miss Universe preliminary show ahead of the finale on January 14, 2023. source: @missuniverseghana

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Engracia Mofuman turn heads with her national costume at Miss Universe preliminary competition

The 27-year-old beauty queen wore a stunning costume that depicts the bravery and rich culture of Ghana.

Miss Universe Ghana shared the post on their Instagram page captioned,

The Women of Wonder national costume is an elegant hybrid of royalty and courage. It features a golden armor bustier, a ball gown, a traditional stool headdress, and a trident as part of the basic components of the ensemble.

The golden armor and trident depict the rare, heroic bravery displayed by the first and only known female war leader, Yaa Asantewaa, the gatekeeper of the Golden Stool who marshaled an army of 5000 warriors in the military regiment of the ancient Asante Empire.

Made from gold satin fabric, the bottom section of the ball gown displays images of women, both educated and uneducated, who were pivotal in attaining political liberty for Ghana, while the traditional stool headdress projects a queen’s readiness to lead.

The gown is designed to pay homage to the powerful female forces of our emancipation and to remind the world that women also led capably. It also drives a message to remember women as heroes.

With this costume, @_engraxiia_ hopes to share the strong message that women are not just reproductive vessels; women are more.

2. Engracia Mofuman takes over the runway with her ravishing gown

Engracia Mofuman is the queen of the catway and she proved to all the audience and organizers that she is not only smart but knows how to steal all the attention in the room.

The golden gown by designed by a Ghanaian female designer, Lauren couture for the international pageant.

3. Engracia Mofuman conveys a special message with her cape designs

The stunning beauty queen wore a gorgeous swimming costume styled with a cape designed by a Ghanaian female artist Chantelle Kuukua. In an Instagram post, Miss Universe Ghana captioned the video;

Our queen, @_engraxiia_ , sashaying in her swimsuit and custom cape at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition!

This swimsuit competition took a different turn. We were given the opportunity to take advantage of custom capes to make our voices heard by painting our passions and advocacies on them. @_engraxiia_ choose a concept called THE TREE OF ASPIRATIONS.

The Tree of Aspirations Custom Cape is a work of art designed by Kuukua, the Artist. It comprises three elements: a tree, a child, and a stream of water.

The tree consists of an integration of written aspirations that describe the future dreams of the children that will lead them toward a happy and successful life.

The child pointing at the tree symbolizes the purity of humanity and the hope of a new beginning before the forces of the world work upon them.

The bottom section of the cape features a stream of water that starts off murky on one side and gradually blends into a clean shade of water. It tells the story of the current state of illegal mining in our country and its severe effects on land degradation and water pollution.

Consequently, the adverse impact of small-scale illegal mining poses threats to children’s educational advancement and their health.

The tree of aspirations seeks to create awareness of the dangers of illegal small-scale mining, empower them, and equip them for a better tomorrow.

Miss Universe 2022: Ghana's Engracia Mofuman Models In Stunning Kente Dresses As She Prepares For Finale

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Engracia Mofuman, a prominent model from Ghana and the winner of Miss Universe 2022, who arrived in New Orleans with other beauty queens for the grand finale.

Top fashion firms worked with the sophisticated runway model and the Miss Universe Ghana team to create stunning costumes for the international competition.

Engracia Mofuman has uploaded stunning images of herself sporting African-inspired attire at the current event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh