Ripped jeans have been in vogue since the 1970s and have become a popular trend among top celebrities

Some social media users have commented on the price of perfect-fit denim jeans circulating on social media

Some Ghanaians revealed that Ghanaian socialite and rising musician, Efia Odo can pull off this daring look and make a bold fashion statement

Ripped jeans was a common fashion trend in the Ghanaian market since the 1970s. Most large clothing companies create ripped jeans with laser and abrasive techniques for mass production.

Some style influencers have employed different DIY methods to design their unique ripped jeans.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo makes a daring fashion statement. source: @efiaodo @utvghana

Some social media users have commented on a viral video shared by United Television on Instagram.

In the video, a shop owner was seen advertising denim ripped jeans valued at five hundred dollars which is approximately six thousand Ghana cedis.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video

ohema_juicy

It’s calling efia odo

iam.eyram

Efia odo would definitely buy that

gyekyeemmanuella

Oh some slay queens will buy paaa

ruben.donald

This is total rags and soon we'll go back to wear leaves as in the ancient days as fashion.

stefnie____

Don’t we see people wearing stuff like these on these streets all the time???? They’ll buy and wear it simple kraaa

asaandben_cbr50rr

Efia Odo will pay cash

hettyakorf200

Most People who wear this are mostly the ones who get husbands in Ghana...God hv mercy on these men

one_major_11

They will wear this and still call someone mad person

victoriaarthur1984

If this is not madness then how do you call this?

