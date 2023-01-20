Ghanaian bride Joana received many compliments when the videographers shared behind-the-scenes videos of her fixing her bulky wedding gown

The pretty bride to the surprise of many was seen in another video dancing happily in the same lace gown

Unlike other brides who wear more than two dresses on their wedding day, this bride opted for a gown that fits perfectly for the church wedding and reception party

Ghanaian fashion designer, Sima Brew has beat her own records with this bridal gown. The newest bride, Joana looked exquisite in her off-shoulder lace gown that accentuated her curves.

In a viral video, the bride and the glam team were seen fixing the detachable heavy train for the white wedding.

The pretty bride wore the gown for the first session of the reception before changing into a corseted dress as she continued to delight guests with dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Kenneth and Joana look perfect together. source: @focusshotgh

1. The pre-wedding photoshoot

The couple Kenneth and Joana wore an-all black ensemble for their pre-wedding photoshoot. Joana looked astonishing in a spaghetti strap form-fitting dress styled with black high heels. The groom wore a black buttoned shirt and black trousers with shoes.

2. Ghanaian bride Joana looks elegant in a bridal robe

The dazzling bride looked ravishing in a white corseted lace gown showing off her neatly done pedicure. She wore a frontal lace with high bun hairstyle.

3. The bride Joana turned heads with her colorful kente gown

The calm bride with smooth skin looked flamboyant in a corseted lace gown with puff sleeveless. She wore a shoulder-level bouncy hairstyle and heavy makeup for her grandiose event.

4. Behind the scenes with the styling team

The bride Joan was spotted in an elegant off-shoulder lace gown holding her fresh bouquet. she looked magnificent in the glittering gown, white veil, and flawless makeup.

The bridal team assisted her to put her on the detached tulle-inspired train for the white wedding.

5. The couple's first dance at the reception party

The bride looked breathtaking in her exquisite lace gown and the groom wore a black and white suit. The couple couldn't take their hands off each other on the dance floor.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's looks

darkbeautyl

The real question is, did she pee before she put that on? Beautiful dress tho

nanaafrah1

You look beautiful! And so shall your marriage be....

mphokung1

Looks hazardous just to get into that dress but She looks beautiful

specylake

Why would you wear something that is going to make you very uncomfortable on you day.

blackbeauty_toya1

Did she just stand one place all day because am here wondering how she walk in it

rx.drl

I always wonder about bathroom breaks

robin.quarles

Oh Lordy that is just too much!!!!!

The bride's purple lace dress

The bride looked absolutely elegant in her beaded lace gown. She changed her hairstyle and heavy makeup. The groom wore a black shirt and trousers and a brown jacket for the reception party.

