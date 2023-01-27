One of Ghana's prettiest and most talented female Musician Fantana real name, Francine Koffie, loves to show skin in skimpy outfits

The curvy style influencer has a collection of designer bags, high heels, and sneakers which she always flaunts on social media

The slay queen is the daughter of a Ghanaian politician Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a member of parliament for the Jomoro constituency

Ghanaian musician and style influencer, Fantana whose real name is Francine Koffie is among the female musician with hit songs and an unmatched fashion sense.

The Highlife and afro dancehall singer is wealthy and loves to spend on expensive cars, designer clothes, expensive wigs, and high heels.

Ghanaian Musician Fantana shows off her small waist in elegant apparel. source: @ iamfantana

1. Ghanaian musician Fantana rocks Dolce and Gabbana

Ghanaian musician Fantana showed off her beautiful tattoos in a sleeveless designer two-piece outfit. She wore a blond hairstyle, flawless makeup, and expensive gold jewelry as she stepped out.

2. Ghanaian musician Fantana slays in Tom Ford

Ghanaian musician Fantana looked elegant as she showed skin in a spaghetti top and tight leggings by Tom Ford. She wore black strappy heels while rocking her Bottega Veneta expensive bag.

Fantana wore a beautiful colored hairstyle as usual and looked splendid in her smooth makeup.

3. Ghanaian musician Fantana shows skin in Gucci apparel

Ghanaian musician Fantana looked classy and daring in a white Gucci top paired with colorful floral leggings. She styled her look an expensive designer watch and white shoes as she stepped out.

4. Ghanaian musician Fantana looks effortlessly chic in a skintight jumpsuit

Ghanaian musician repeated her high heels and expensive watch for this photoshoot. She flaunted her famous curves in a designer jumpsuit as she posed holding an expensive small bag.

5. Ghanaian musician Fantana looks smokey hot in Burberry two-piece outfit

Ghanaian musician Fantana showed her cleavage in Burberry apparel which she styled with black and white Nike sneakers and colored hairstyle.

