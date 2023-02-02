Ghanaian billionaire and real estate mogul Nana Kwame Bediako popularly called Cheddar joined to celebrate the birthday of the CEO of Despite Media

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite paid a courtesy call to the former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour to celebrate his birthday

The birthday celebrant and his handsome children looked dapper as always in their expensive ensembles for the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar was among the wealthy men who gathered to celebrate sixty-one-year-old business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

Ghanaian Billionaire Cheddar and young wealthy heir Kennedy Osei were spotted together at Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's birthday celebration. source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The African style icon with unique fashion-forward style, Cheddar wore a customized navy green with his brand logo embossed on it. He wore brown tailor-made trousers which cover his expensive boots.

The real estate mogul never steps out with his signature bucket hat with a big logo and trendy sunglasses.

The father and loving husband wore black leather for the star-studded event as he posed with Kennedy Osei.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The general manager of Despite Media and newly inducted lawyer, Kennedy Osei wore a custom-made outfit by his gorgeous wife Tracy Osei for the special occasion.

Already stepping in the footsteps of his millionaire father with elegant style, Kennedy wore a summer hat and expensive shoes, and expensive jewelry.

Swipe to see the photo of Cheddar and Kennedy Osei below:

5 Times Ghanaian Billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako Spent Lavishly On Designer Clothes And Cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, often known as Cheddar or Freedom, who is from Ghana. One of the few African fashion idols is Jacob Caesar. Top figures in the business world and the fashion sector appreciate and admire him because he has developed a strong personality and a distinctive brand image.

Cheddar has pals that are renowned for their sophisticated taste in high-end fashion labels, like supermodels Naomi Campbell and Floyd Mayweather.

Nana Kwame Bediako is married with three handsome kids who are following in the footsteps of their wealthy father.

Cheddar was nominated for the Most Stylish Male Celeb in the 2022 YEN Entertainment Awards along with Osebo The Zara Man, James Gardiner, TooSweet Annan, and Kofi Okyere Darko.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh