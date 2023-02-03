A beautiful Ghanaian bride with an unquestionable fashion sense has gone viral with her beaded kente gown

The curvy bride is the daughter of a popular female politician, Honourable Hawa Mavis Koomson

The mother of the bride looked flamboyant in a simple and classy kente outfit styled with a beautiful turban

The good-looking daughter of Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of the Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency and the Minister of Fisheries, has impressed fashion critics with her traditional wedding outfits.

The bride Ama Koomson wore a cleavage-baring sleeveless gown for her star-studded traditional wedding held on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Ghanaian couple Ama Koomson and her husband look stylish together. source: @kingkwekuananse_photography

The pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride Ama a gold sleeveless dress for flaunted her smooth legs. She styled her natural hair for stunning photos.

The groom wore a two-piece burgundy and designer shoes while posing with his beautiful bride.

The couple's second pre-wedding photoshoot

The rich couple teased social media users with more awesome photos ahead of their luxurious wedding. The happy bride wore a sleeveless floor-length black dress with a thigh-high style.

The bride slays in a stunning beaded kente gown

The bride wore a magnificent gown by top female designer Saadi Sanusi for her traditional wedding. The sleeveless gown with a deep-plunge neckline was designed with quality glittering beads.

The mother of the bride looks regal in a kente ensemble

Honorable Mavis Hawa Koomson, a Member of the Parliament of Ghana and mother of the bride looked ethereal in her kente outfit while assisting with the planning and coordination of the program.

She styled her look with a beautiful turban with a unique fascinator on top while smiling for the cameras.

The celebrity couple can't stop staring at each other

The lucky groom wore a white lace turtleneck shirt to pair with his kente wrap.

ACP Kofi Sarpong looks dapper in a white two-piece while performing at the event

