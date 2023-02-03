Ghanaian actor and movie director Pascal Aka and businesswoman Salomey Ankrah married in a private ceremony with few industry players in attendance

The highly fashionable wife of the award-winning movie producer sells various flavours of ice cream

The couple looked regal in the traditional and white wedding ensembles for the multi-day celebrations

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Pascal Aka and his longtime girlfriend Salomey Ankrah tied the knot in a luxurious celebrity wedding in January 2023.

Ghanaian actor Pascal Aka and ice cream seller Salomey Ankrah look adorable in these photos. source: @pascalakagh

The music video director wore an expensive kente wrap and gold accessories for his traditional wedding. The groomsmen wore a stylish long-sleeve two-piece kaftan and sunglasses to support their friend during her customary ceremony.

The couple's stunning looks for the white wedding

The gorgeous and calm young bride looked radiant in an off-shoulder white gown creatively designed with lace that matched her skin tone.

The talented fashion designer uses glittering floral cutouts as embellishments on the see-through lace.

The four beautiful bridesmaids wore simple form-fitting dresses, heavy makeup, and elegant hair accessories.

Award-winning movie director Pascal and his groomsmen wore the same suit style and artificial floral brooch.

Nikki Samonas and other social media users have commented on Pascal Aka's wedding photos

