It was glitz and glam as highly fashionable Ghanaian bride Jewel walked down the aisle looking like a real-life barbie

A Kumasi-based Ghanaian couple Bryan and Jewel invested a lot into their plush wedding over the weekend

The young couple changed their outfits multiple times for the traditional and, white wedding as seen on social media

A beautiful Ghanaian bride Jewel took her bridal glam to the next level with the introduction of contact lenses in her beauty routine. The style influencer and Kumasi bride has gone viral with her picture-perfect wedding photos.

Ghanaian couple Bryan and Jewel look slay in beautiful outfits for their expensive wedding. source:say_yep

Source: Instagram

The pre-wedding photoshoot

The young couple Bryan and Jewel wore black ensembles for their night shoot. The bride Jewel wore a black suede dress with a beaded bustier worn over it. The groom looked dapper in an all-black suit paired with black shoes and handmade bracelets.

The cleavage-baring bridal robe

The style influencer looked ravishing in a black puff-sleeved bridal robe for her hairstyling and makeup session ahead of the traditional wedding.

The bride's corseted kente gown

Ghanaian bride Jewel looked ravishing in her beaded kente gown showing some skin for the traditional wedding.

She wore a three-sixty-colored frontal hairstyle and beautiful diamond earrings and a bracelet. The makeup artist chose the right foundation that matched her skin tone.

The bride and brides look magnificent in kente outfits

The happy bride and her bridesmaids with infectious smiles dazzled in corseted kente gowns. The bridesmaids wore matching style turbans while the bride styled her expensive frontal wig.

The happy couple looks awesome in their white wedding outfits

Ghanaian couple Bryan and Jewel looked perfect together for their wedding photoshoot. The classy bride wore a long-sleeve lace gown. The turtleneck ball gown made her glow as she flaunted her expensive wedding ring.

The groom looked handsome in a one-button white brocade jacket styled with a white shirt and trousers. He rocked a black bowtie for his lavish wedding.

The bride slays in elegant bridal robe

The wedding bride wore different bridal robes for her luxurious wedding in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The beautiful bride poses with the bridesmaids

The six stunning bridesmaids looked regal in white lace off-shoulder dresses and rocked the same hairstyle for the white wedding. Each of them was photographed holding a single rose flower as the bride held a big bouquet for her special day.

Source: YEN.com.gh