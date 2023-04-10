Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman popularly called Ahoufe Patri, says she keeps a short hairstyle because she is very lazy

The 31-year-old is among the top Ghanaian celebrities who have maintained sleek signature hairstyles for over a decade

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman is one of the most talented content creators in Ghana who has starred in many skits

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman has revealed why she has maintained a short hairstyle for 11 years now.

The curvaceous content creator is among the female celebrities who have inspired their followers with their elegant short hairstyles and flawless makeup looks.

Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looks charming in this hairstyle. Source: @priscilla_opoku_agyeman

In an exclusive interview with Graphic Sho,wbiz Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly called Ahoufe P,atri said;

It's just laziness. I feel lazy to do my hair. When I see women sport wigs, braids, etc., I admire them, but the time to sit to get mine done is the problem. I would rather take a good nap than fix my hair," she said.

YEN.com.gh shares three photos of Ahoufe Patri's classy outfits and short hairstyles.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looks stunning in a black hairstyle

As she stepped out, the gorgeous style influencer looked classy in a black lace dress and flawless makeup. She styled her look with an oval-shaped mini-black bag and elegant shoes.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman looks sporty in white sneakers

The brand influencer looked sporty in a red designer top and pants styled with white sneakers for this photoshoot. She rocked a short-coloured hairstyle and beautiful loop earrings.

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman models in a white outfit

The fashion model looked regal in a white cutout turtleneck outfit and gorgeous earrings. She looked splendid in a black side-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for the runway show.

