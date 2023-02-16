Ghanaian bride and entrepreneur Naomi Lartey walked down the aisle in a beautiful kente wrap with elegant pieces of jewellery

The gorgeous bride married the love of her life in a glamorous traditional wedding

The adorable couple who has two beautiful children together impressed us with their stunning in their sartorial choices for the private ceremony

A gorgeous African couple, Noami and Dani, who met in 2017, walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony.

The Ghanaian bride and handsome Nigerian groom went viral with their pre-wedding photography and charming wedding ensembles.

African couple, Ghanaian bride Naomi and Nigerian Groom look stunning together. source: @naomilartey1

Source: Instagram

The elegant pre-wedding photoshoot

The beautiful couple, Naomi and Dani, looked effortlessly chic in fashionable outfits as they announced their wedding bells.

The pretty mother-of-two wore a sleek, stunning dress and smooth makeup. Naomi styled her long lustrous hairstyle for the shoot.

The handsome Nigerian groom wore a white shirt and a colourful suit that matched the bride's outfit.

The beautiful traditional marriage

The Ghanaian bride and Nigerian groom observed the culture and traditions of both countries by repping lovely outfits.

The adorable couple wore matching kente wrap with expensive gold jewellery and elegant native footwear.

Naomi and Dani have charming matching tattoos on their arms,, as seen in the video below.

The pretty bride shared a post captioned;

Not just today but every day ❤️ Ps. It took some sweet talking, convincing, and adding his mom to the conversation for this Yoruba man who loves his Agbada and kaftan, to wear the Kente as our first look. Lol.

Eventually, he did and boy he looked like the true King that he is, honoring my culture. After this, we changed into our Asooke for our second look but gosh, how I loved this and how my dream has come true.

The handsome groom and his Yoruba groomsmen

The groom Dani and the men looked regal in their fashionable outfits for the traditional ceremony. The groom wore a kente wrap and his supportive friends wore matching Agbada with a stylish hats while showing off their dance moves.

The bride's bedazzled white gown

Ghanaian bride Naomi looked magnificent in a custom-made gown that accentuated her curves.

The emotional white wedding video

The beautiful bride looked radiant in an expensive sleeveless and deep plunge gown. The bride wore simple yet unique earrings that matched her look.

The groom wore a black and white stylish suit styled with a diamond wristwatch.

