Ghanaian gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia is among the fashionable female musicians with hit songs

The style influencer operated a thriving clothing brand with top female celebrities including Stacy Amoateng as her clients

The Womfa Ma No hitmaker always impresses her fans with her unique high-fashion sense as she slays in elegant dresses

Ghanaian gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia is among the female celebrities with clothing lines.

The top fashion designer has celebrity clients, including Stacy Amoateng, Roselyn Ngissah, Kalsome Sinare, Tima Kumkum Bagya, and others.

Abena Serwaa Ophelia never disappoints fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her extravagant at public events, on red carpets, and when she is shooting a music video. She always stands out with her unique and insanely creative designs.

1. Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia looks stunning in a colorful gown

The talented fashion designer slayed in a colorful floor-sweeping gown for the launch of her gospel concert. The long sleeve gown was designed with different floral lace and glittering embellishments.

Abena Serwaa Ophelia wore a high ponytail with braids at the side to complete this look.

2. Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia dazzles in a white gown

The beautiful female musician wore a white long-sleeve dress with a giant bow tie at her back to make her standout. The long sleeves were designed with white beaded tassels and colorful square gemstones.

3. Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia looks ravishing in a white dress

Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia always steals attention whenever she steps out at every event with her looks.

She looked magnificent in a white silky long-sleeve dress with ruffles on her shoulders. The lace ruffles compliment her elegant looks as she wore flawless makeup.

4. Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia shows legs in an animal print dress

The hardworking entrepreneur wore a corseted leopard print dress with puff sleeves. She styled her look with a unique necklace, gold rings, and bracelets.

Abena Serwaa Ophelia wore expensive gladiator shoes to complete her lovely look.

5. Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia slays in a beaded dress

The stylist wore a green beaded dress with beaded tassels and a long train. The dress has many details including square pleated ruffles and see-through mesh designs.

Abena Serwaa Ophelia wore a black long straight hairstyle and gold jewelry to complete her look.

