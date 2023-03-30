Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and looked ethereal in kente during their visit to Cape Coast, Ghana

As part of Ghana's customs and traditions, a durbar was held at the Emintsimadze Palace with Oguaahene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II in attendance

The vice president donned a Monique Lhuillier white gown with a matching white statement cape that included a picture of a purple blossom on its right shoulder for a state banquet in Ghana

As part of Vice President Kamala Harris's three-nation working tour in Ghana, she visited the historic city of Cape Coast and toured the dungeons of Cape Coast.

Since arriving in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, 2023, Vice President Kamala Harris has stunned the fashion industry with her wardrobe choices.

VP Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Osabarima Kwesi Atta II look elegant in these photos. Source: @vp @usembassyghana

The outstanding female politician looked stylish in a white round tee shirt, white jacket and brown tailored-to-fit pants.

The first Second Gentleman of the United States of America, Doug Emhoffand, wore a blue long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers.

The Paramount Chief of Cape Coast, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, looked regal in a kente wrap and gold accessories.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram post by the United States Embassy in Ghana

@samuelattivor

God bless her Excellency Kamala and the 2nd Gentleman from the State. We are proud you visited Ghana

Baba Kamal

Beautiful picture ever

Dennis Nyarko

Historic

daniel02ampiaw

Wow, this is beautiful on them ❤️

uncle_biggs

AKWAABA HER EXCELLENCY @vp

imsackeyofwinneba

A warm welcome to the land of the Fanti people of Ghana!

dDennis Taylor

Things we love to see my VP

aporikofi

This is beautiful! #Tradition #Kente #GHANA #USA

poet_negus

I hope she also visits at least one of the five Regions of the North.

curtissenu

This is beautiful

frankrupere

Thank you so much, our VP, for a great visit meeting with culture people Greatest Administration of all time

