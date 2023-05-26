United Showbiz host MzGee has shared an appreciation post to express gratitude to a loyal fan who gifted her designer products

The fashionista received an expensive Burberry bag, pair of stunning Amina Muaddi shoes and matching black bag

Many social media users have reacted to the video posted by MzGee on her official Instagram page

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah has posted a video of a surprise package she received from a loyal fan on social media.

Ghanaian media personality MzGee looks elegant in these dresses. Shot of the gifts (middle). Photo credit: @iammzgee

The United Showbiz host shared a video displaying the expensive Burberry bag, trendy Amina Muaddi black slingback pumps and matching black bag.

Some social media users have commented on the video posted by MzGee on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments on the post below.

mame kora mah stated:

Please remember she said the bag is mine; ooh am waiting

_lois_appiah stated:

Awwwn Mzgee, you deserve it

sonia_adwoa stated:

Beautiful

ama_val_the_sewing_teacher stated:

Hw3 ne f3

abrewanana94 stated:

They said u should bring the bags to me

porsh_collection_ stated:

Beautiful… I will come and wear some

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Beautiful, it's a must-have ❤❤❤

trendy_sacys stated:

Akpe kaka mamaga @iammzgee !!!

Watch the video below:

MzGee looks gorgeous in a green jumpsuit

The outspoken media personality and style influencer looked splendid in a v-shaped long-sleeve jumpsuit.

MzGee also looked glamorous in the shoulder-level bob hairstyle and flawless makeup and elegant earrings she rocked for the stunning photoshoot.

MzGee slays in a white tassel dress

The United Television presenter MzGee turned heads in a short-sleeve floor-length tassel dress to host the popular entertainment show.

The fashion mogul accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch while flaunting her stylish wedding ring in the photos below.

