GHOne TV host Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a black lace dress as she attended a funeral over the weekend

The style influencer and her sister are trending on social media with their breathtaking looks and designer bags

Some social media users have blasted the beautiful sisters for overdressing to a funeral ceremony

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere and her younger sister Maame Gyamfuaa turned heads at a funeral ceremony with their skintight corseted dresses.

Serwaa Amihere and her, sister Maame Gyamfuaa, slay in black dresses. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere

The famous sisters wore stunning black dresses designed by Sima Brew to mourn with their friend.

GHOne morning show host Serwaa Amihere wore a long-sleeve corseted dress flaunting her curvy shape while rocking a beautiful black turban to complete her look.

Ghanaian beautician Maame Gyamfuaa looked classy in a black dress with front buttons and an elegant headwrap.

Watch the video below:

Serwaa Amihere slays a classy corporate outfit

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Office&Co looked spectacular in a long-sleeve and stylish skirt for a photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere looked glamorous in a long voluminous side-parted hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's funeral dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Macbrownlyn stated:

When it’s not close to you, you don’t know how it feels, dressing like this to a funeral wow. Funeral these days is like showing us what you got in your wardrobe smh

fiona_k_cutie stated:

What exactly are they always laughing about

Abrafibeautician stated:

Serwaa de3 woboa ooo

amamyles_ stated:

Now almost every woman in Ghana has the same shape

nana_ekua_antwiwaa__ stated:

These days funeral is not funeral again oo because eiii

Tutuelsie stated:

When you’re overly hyped, you feel extremely important when you’re not

Abenasweetheart stated:

Ayie ho mframa nkoaa nono boi

Adepampong stated:

Simplicity is classy. This looks too much

Obaapa.Nabel stated:

Ayie nkoaaa dea nono

