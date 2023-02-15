Award-winning media personality Giovani Caleb has taken our screen with his wits and exceptional presenting skills

The host of one of the most-watched romantic shows always steps out in beautiful kaftans and matching hats

The loving father and supportive husband is one of the top entertainment show hosts in Ghana now

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian media personality Giovani Caleb has distinguished himself from other male television presenters with his unique presenting skills and choice of outfits.

Ghanaian media personality Giovani Caleb looked dapper in these photos. source: @giovani.caleb

Source: Instagram

1. Media personality Giovani Caleb looks dashing in a white kaftan

The award-winning television host Giovani Caleb wore a short sleeve white linen kaftan and stylish sandals. He accessorized with a black wristwatch that flaunted his gold wedding ring.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2. Media personality Giovani Caleb turns heads in an orange outfit

The talented media personality Giovani Caleb inspired his followers with his unique fashion sense in this photo. He wore an orange three-quarter ensemble that matched his bright hue bucket hat.

3. Media personality Giovani Caleb looks classy in a black and white long-sleeve shirt

The style influencer Giovani Caleb looked classy in a red-carpet-inspired outfit to host the popular live show Date Rush.

He styled his look with black trousers and a black hat and stylish footwear from his enviable collection.

4. Media personality Giovani Caleb steps out in a colourful ensemble

The handsome media personality with an infectious smile wore a stunning two-piece outfit styled with a bright and custom-made bucket hat. Giovani Caleb wore expensive leather sandals to complete his look.

5. Media personality Giovani Caleb rocks a purple two-piece outfit

The exceptional television host looked classy in a two-piece purple outfit designed with front zip.

Giovani Caleb: Wife of TV3 Presenter Surprises Him on Set During Valentine's Day Edition of Date Rush (Video)

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Giovani Caleb was shocked when his wife surprised him on the Date Rush set for Valentine's Day.

When filming the love edition, the vibrant meda star addressed an audience when his wife unexpectedly arrived.

The beautiful moment was recorded on camera and posted by TV3 Ghana on Facebook, moving online viewers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh