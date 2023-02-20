Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze continues to turn heads with unrivalled corporate styles

The daughter of President Akufo-Addo is an influencer in the Ghanaian beauty industry, with a flagship shop at the Kotoka International Airport

In her latest interview, Valerie Obaze talks about her skincare brand, a sustainable beauty brand consistently creating products that share Africa's ancient beauty secrets with the rest of the world

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze is one of the most fashionable boss ladies in the beauty industry.

The hardworking mother of three was among three female celebrities in Ghana who joined women from other African women to share their entrepreneurship stories.

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Valerie Obaze looks good in white outfits. source: @fashiongurughana

The gorgeous daughter of President Nana Akufo-Addo looked classy in a v-shaped neckline dress with puff sleeves and ruffles.

Valerie Obaze looked lovely in her straight blond hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Valerie Obaze stuns in a white top and stylish blazer

The fashion influencer wore a white sleeveless top styled with white trousers and a trendy blazer. She rocked a customised necklace and expensive gold wristwatch while maintaining her hairstyle.

Watch the interview below:

Everything you need to know about R&R luxury brand

Valerie Obaze is the the founder of R&R Luxury, a sustainable beauty company that continually develops goods to spread the world's long-lost African beauty secrets.

R&R has opened numerous retail locations outside Ghana's borders in the UK, the USA, and four other African nations in the past 10 years. The company has gained prominence in the beauty industry on a global scale, including Forbes, and has won numerous accolades for the excellence of its clean beauty products.

